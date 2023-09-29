Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Asian Games
Asian Games Squash semis LIVE: India Women v Hong Kong- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE action from the men's and women's semi-finals of squash at the Asian Games 2023.
LIVE: Indian women's and men's teams will feature in the semi-finals of Squash with one medal assured.
Indian women's team will take on Hong Kong China while the men's team will go against Malaysia in the semi-finals.
Can they make it to the finals?
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
2023-09-29 02:00:41
- 29 Sep 2023 4:01 AM GMT
Game 3!
8-8 tied now
- 29 Sep 2023 3:52 AM GMT
Joshna wins!
Joshna wins the second, 11-7.
- 29 Sep 2023 3:49 AM GMT
Joshna leads!
7-3 in favor of Joshna.
- 29 Sep 2023 3:47 AM GMT
Joshna leads!
Solid 4-0 lead now.
- 29 Sep 2023 3:46 AM GMT
Game 2!
Joshna leads 2-0.
- 29 Sep 2023 3:43 AM GMT
Joshna loses first!
7-11 and Joshna loses.
- 29 Sep 2023 3:42 AM GMT
Gameball!
10-6, gameball for Hong Kong, China.
- 29 Sep 2023 3:40 AM GMT
Joshna trails!
Joshna trails 7-3.
- 29 Sep 2023 3:37 AM GMT
Match 1!
Joshna vs Ho Tl. Ho takes the first points 3-0
