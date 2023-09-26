Bg

India at Asian Games

India @ Hangzhou

Gold 2
silver 3
Bronze 6
india
Asian Games

Asian Games Squash LIVE: India Women v Pakistan- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE action from Indian women team v Pakistan clash of Squash in the Asian Games 2023.

Asian Games Squash LIVE: India Women v Pakistan- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
Anahat Singh became the youngest athlete to represent India at the CWG.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 26 Sep 2023 2:32 AM GMT

LIVE: The Indian men's and women's teams will be in action on the third day of the Asian Games 2023 in Squash team events.

While the Indian men's team will play two matches against Singapore and Qatar, the women's team will take on Pakistan.

Stay tuned for updates.

Live Updates

2023-09-26 01:58:59
Asian GamesSquash
