Bg

India at Asian Games

India @ Hangzhou

Gold 9
silver 13
Bronze 13
india
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Asian Games

Asian Games Squash LIVE: India vs Pakistan in final- Scores, Updates, Results

Indian squash men's team will take on rivals Pakistan today in the finals. Get all the LIVE updates here.

Asian Games Squash LIVE: India vs Pakistan in final- Scores, Updates, Results
X

India Vs. Pakistan in the Asian Games squash men's team final

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 30 Sep 2023 7:41 AM GMT

The Indian men's squash team will be looking for redemption against Pakistan in the big game today at 1:00 PM.

India will be aiming to win another Asian Games gold after 2014.

Live Updates

2023-09-30 06:30:11
SquashAsian GamesSaurav Ghoshal
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X