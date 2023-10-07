Asian Games
Asian Games Badminton LIVE: Satwik-Chirag clinches men's doubles gold - Scores, Updates, Blog
Catch the live updates of Satwik-Chirag's Asian Games 2023 badminton men's doubles final against Choi Solgyu and Kim Wonho.
Asian Games Badminton Live: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will vie for India's maiden badminton men's doubles gold medal when they take on South Korea's Choi Solgyu and Kim Wonho at the BJ Gymnasium on Saturday.
Catch the live updates:
Live Updates
- 7 Oct 2023 8:23 AM GMT
Satwik-Chirag clinches gold
Satwik-Chirag wins the gold medal. Choi's return goes wide. Satwik and Chirag win the second game 21-16 and the match in straight games.
India's first gold in badminton at the Asian Games.
Final result: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty beats Choi Solgyu-Kim Wonho 21-18, 21-16 in 57 minutes
- 7 Oct 2023 8:22 AM GMT
Satwik-Chirag on match point
Chirag smashes the shuttle hard. The Korean defence is not enough. The Indians are on match point at 20-15.
The Koreans win a point here. They trail 16-20. The Indians have four match points now.
- 7 Oct 2023 8:20 AM GMT
Game 2: Chirag hits the net
Chirag's backhand return hits the net. A point for Choi and Kim. They trail 15-19 now.
- 7 Oct 2023 8:19 AM GMT
Game 2: Great judgement by Satwik
The Koreans' toss goes wide. Satwik allows it to fly long. The Indians lead 18-14.
Good service by Chirag. The Indians lead 19-14 now.
- 7 Oct 2023 8:18 AM GMT
Game 2: Kim wins a point from the net
Again it is a fast and rapid rally. The Indians show better defence, but Kim is spectacular at the net. He wins a point. The Koreans trail 14-17 in the second game.
- 7 Oct 2023 8:17 AM GMT
Game 2: Choi goes wide, Indians extend the lead
Chirag keeps the rally alive. He almost goes out of the court. Satwik smashes and Choi's angled return goes wide.
The Indians lead 16-12 now.
Choi makes an error at the net. The Indian players take a 5-point lead now at 17-12.
- 7 Oct 2023 8:15 AM GMT
Game 2: Chirag is brilliant at the net
The Indians win a rally after Chirag wins the net battle with a hard smash. 14-12 lead for Satwik-Chirag.
- 7 Oct 2023 8:14 AM GMT
Game 2: Satwik's forehand goes into the net
Choi and Kim win a point to trail 12-13. The Indians are still leading the game.
- 7 Oct 2023 8:13 AM GMT
Game 2: Chirag smashes
Chirag smashes from the midcourt. It breaches the Koreans' defence and the Indians lead 13-11 now.
- 7 Oct 2023 8:12 AM GMT
Game 2: Satwik runs the shuttle into the net
Faster exchanges. Chirag fails to win the net battle, he sends the shuttle into the net. Choi and Kim trail 11-12.