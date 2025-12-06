IOA treasurer Sahdev Yadav named India’s chef de mission for 2026 Asian Games

Indian Olympic Association treasurer Sahdev Yadav has been appointed India’s chef de mission for the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. The multi-sport event is scheduled to take place from September 19 to October 4.

Yadav, who also heads the Indian Weightlifting Federation, previously led the Indian contingent at the 2014 Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing. His appointment was finalised during a meeting convened by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) on Friday to review India’s preparations for next year’s continental event.

Table tennis veteran Sharath Kamal has been named deputy chef de mission. The seven-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist carried India’s flag at the Paris 2024 Olympics and currently serves as vice chairperson of the IOA Athletes’ Commission.

Committee formed to assess Asian Games readiness

As part of the preparatory roadmap, the government has constituted a 15-member committee chaired by sports secretary Hari Ranjan Rao. The panel will monitor and assess contingent planning, logistics and overall readiness for the Games.

The appointments indicate early efforts to streamline India’s administrative and athlete-support structure ahead of a busy sporting calendar.