Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Asian Games
Asian Game Rugby LIVE: India v Hong Kong China- Scores, Updates, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE action from India v Hong Kong China clash from women's rugby of Asian Games 2023.
LIVE: The Indian women's rugby team will start its Asian Games 2023 campaign in rugby sevens against Hong Kong China in the first group game.
Can the Indian team start with a campaign?
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
2023-09-24 03:30:15
- 24 Sep 2023 4:24 AM GMT
Team India placed in Group F for their second appearance at the Games
In only their second appearance in the Asian Games, team India is placed in Group F along side Hongkong China, Japan & Singapore, all three teams ranked higher than India.
- 24 Sep 2023 4:18 AM GMT
The Indian women's Rugby Team start their campaign today at Asian Games
The Indian Women's rugby team start their campaign at the 19th Asian Games today with their first group-stage match against Hong Kong China.
Next Story