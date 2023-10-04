Asian Games
Asian Games Badminton LIVE: Sindhu, Prannoy reach quarters; Satwik-Chirag in action - Scores, Updates, Blog
Catch the live updates of Indian badminton players' Round of 16 matches at the 19th Asian Games on Wednesday.
Asian Games Badminton LIVE: Ten Indian badminton players, including PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy in singles and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in men's doubles, will be competing for a berth each in the quarterfinals when they step into the BJ Gymnasium in Hangzhou in their Round of 16 matches on Wednesday.
Live Updates
- 4 Oct 2023 3:47 AM GMT
Game 1: Tanisha-Krishna fights back
Tanisha and Krishna fight back to reduce Chen and Toh's lead to 17-14 in the first game.
- 4 Oct 2023 3:46 AM GMT
Treesa-Gayatri in action soon
Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will be in action soon against Kim Soyeong and Kong Heeyong of South Korea.
- 4 Oct 2023 3:45 AM GMT
Game 1: Chen-Toh extends the lead
Chen and Toh extends the lead to 17-12 against Tanisha and Krishna.
- 4 Oct 2023 3:44 AM GMT
Game 1: Two points for Tanisha and Krishna
The Indians win two points, but they still trail 11-13 against Chen and Toh.
- 4 Oct 2023 3:43 AM GMT
Game 1: Chen-Toh extends the lead
12-9 lead for the Malaysian pair against Tanisha and Krishna in the first game.
- 4 Oct 2023 3:42 AM GMT
Game 1: Tanisha-Krishna trails 9-11 at the interval
The Indian mixed doubles pair of Tanisha and Krishna trail 9-11 against Chen and Toh at the interval in the first game.
- 4 Oct 2023 3:40 AM GMT
Game 1: Chen-Toh leads 10-9
Chen and Toh extend their lead to 10-9 over Tanisha and Krishna.
- 4 Oct 2023 3:39 AM GMT
Game 1: Tanisha-Krishna trails 8-9
In the first game of the match, Tanisha and Krishna trail 9-8.
- 4 Oct 2023 3:39 AM GMT
Tanisha-Krishna in action
Tanisha Crasto and Krishan Prasad are in action now against Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei of Malaysia in the Round fo 16.
- 4 Oct 2023 3:08 AM GMT
Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand in action soon
Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand in women's doubles and Tanisha Crasto and Krishan Prasad in mixed doubles will be in action soon.