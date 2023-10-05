Asian Games
Asian Games Badminton LIVE: Sindhu trails against Bingjiao; Prannoy in action in quarters - Scores, Updates, Blog
Catch the live updates of Indian badminton players' quarterfinal matches at the Asian Games 2023 on Thursday.
Asian Games Badminton LIVE: PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy in women's and men's singles, and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in men's doubles will be playing on Thursday in their quarterfinal matches at BJ Gymnasium in the Asian Games 2023.
Live Updates
- 5 Oct 2023 2:28 AM GMT
Game 2: Deceptive shot from Bingjiao
An angled shot from Bingjiao. It lands deep. Sindhu fails to return it. Bingjiao takes a 5-1 lead now. Sindhu's struggling with her court coverage.
- 5 Oct 2023 2:27 AM GMT
Game 2: Bingjiao takes 3-1 lead
Bingjiao draws level at 1-1. She gains a 2-1 lead over Sindhu now. The Chinese player again engages Sindhu in a rally and wins a point by placing the shuttle in the back corner.
Bingjiao extends her lead to 3-1.
- 5 Oct 2023 2:25 AM GMT
Game 2: Early advantage for Sindhu
Bingjiao goes long and Sindhu wins the first point in the match. Sindhu leads 1-0.
- 5 Oct 2023 2:22 AM GMT
Sindhu loses the first game
Sindhu goes wide again; Bingjiao wins the first game 21-16 and takes a 1-0 lead over Sindhu in the match.
- 5 Oct 2023 2:22 AM GMT
Bingjiao on game point
Sindhu's toss goes wide and Bingjiao is on game point at 20-16.
- 5 Oct 2023 2:21 AM GMT
Game 1: Bingjiao smashes, wins a rally
Bingjiao is more agile than Sindhu in the first game. She wins a rally by smashing deep in the mid-court after engaging Sindhu in a rally. Bingjiao leads 19-16.
- 5 Oct 2023 2:20 AM GMT
Game 1: Flat crosscourt smash by Sindhu
Sindhu wins three points in a row to trail 16-18 in the first game.
Sindhu wins it from a crosscourt smash and then drifting the shuttle over the net.
- 5 Oct 2023 2:18 AM GMT
Game 1: Sindhu goes wide
Sindhu's shot goes long, and Bingjiao takes 18-13 lead in the first game.
- 5 Oct 2023 2:18 AM GMT
Game 1: Sindhu loses a rally
A long, long rally. Both players rely on crisscrossing games. Sindhu attempts to draw Bingjiao to the net as the Chinese player tries to hit deep. It works for Bingjiao. She extends her lead to 16-13 and then 17-13.
- 5 Oct 2023 2:16 AM GMT
Game 1: Deceptive shot by Sindhu
A soft touch, half smash. Bingjiao fails to return it. Sindhu trails 13-15.