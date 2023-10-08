Asian Games 2023: Odisha govt. announces Rs 1.5 cr for Amit Rohidas

The Odisha government announced a cash reward of Rs 1.5 crore for Amit Rohidas Rs 5 lakh each to players and staff members of the Indian men's Hockey Team on Saturday.

The rewards are showered on the Indian hockey team for qualifying for clinching the Asian Games gold medal and qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Congratulating the Indian men's hockey team for winning gold at the Asian Games, Patnaik expressed his heartfelt congratulations to local boy Amit Rohidas, who turned up for India as the main defender and second line during the penalty corner.

"Amit Rohidas' remarkable achievements exemplify the spirit of perseverance and excellence. He has become a symbol of hope and pride for aspiring athletes in our state and beyond. His success story resonates with every individual striving to achieve greatness, and we are immensely proud of his accomplishments," Naveen Patnaik said in a statement.

Describing Amit Rohidas as a "true son of the soil" from the hockey-rich region of Sundergarh in Odisha, Patnaik said he (Rohidas) had proudly earned himself an Olympic Bronze Medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.



After Kishore Jena's historic feat in javelin throw where he won a silver medal, Amit Rohidas becomes the second Odia to finish on the podium at this edition of the Asian Games. Jena was also rewarded with a cash prize of Rs 1.5 crore for his achievement.

The chief minister also spoke to the team over video call after the medal ceremony on Friday.

"My heartiest congratulations to the victorious Indian men's hockey team. Their unwavering dedication and hard work have once again proven that hockey is truly India's game, embodying our nation's unyielding spirit," Patnaik said.

"In Odisha, where hockey holds a special place in our hearts, this historic day will forever be etched in our memories as a momentous triumph for our beloved sport and our nation. I wish the Indian team the very best as they prepare for the Paris Olympic Games," he added.

The Odisha government has been the principal sponsor for the Indian hockey teams since 2018 and it will continue till 2033.

