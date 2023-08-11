914 Indian athletes tested for doping ahead of Asian Games

The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) conducted a comprehensive doping control effort in the lead-up to the Asian Games in June and July.

A total of 914 samples were collected during this period. Among these, 199 were from track and field, accounting for the most number tests across all the disciplines.

The 19th Hangzhou Asian Games will take place between September 23 to October 8.

Notable names who were tested

Athletics - Murali Sreeshankar, Shaili Singh, Eldhose Paul, Abdulla Aboobacker, Jyothi Yarraji, Tejaswin Shankar, Praveen Chitravel, Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Annu Rani, Parul Chaudahary, Priyanka Goswami, Amlan Borgohain, Jinson Johnson, Sandeep Kumar, Shivpal Singh, Amoj Jacob, Rajesh Ramesh, Mijo Chacko Kurian, VK Vismaya, Krishan Kumar, PU Chitra, Abhishek Pal, Gulveer Singh, Abha Khatua, Rohit Yadav, Paramjeet Bisht, Vikas Singh, Bhawna Jat, Seema Punia, B Siva Kumar, Sarvesh Anil Kushare, KM Deeksha, Ancy Sojan, Ram Baboo, Aishwarya Mishra, Noah Tom Nirmal, Kishore Jena, DP Manu, Abha Khatua, Akshdeep Singh, Sanjivani Jadhav, Swapna Barman, KM Chanda

Cricket - Hardik Pandya, Smriti Mandhana

Hockey - PR Sreejesh

Football - Muhammed Ashique Kuluniyan, Anwar Ali, Gurmeet, Rahim Ali, Thounaojam Jeakson Singh, Mehtab Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Naorem Mahesh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Liston Colaco

Number of athletes tested by sport

Athletics - 199

Boxing - 71

Aquatics - 65

Weightlifting - 56

Cycling - 55

Kabaddi - 52

Wrestling - 46

Shooting - 43

Wushu - 35

Fencing - 33

Canoe - 32

Badminton - 24

Hockey - 23

Triathlon - 23

Rowing - 20

Archery - 15

Football - 11

Judo - 11

Softball - 10

Electronic sports - 8

Sport climbing - 7

Cricket - 2