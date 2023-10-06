Asian Games
Asian Games Kabaddi: Indian Women defeat Nepal, reach final- HIGHLIGHTS
Indian women's kabaddi team made light work of Nepal as they marched into the final with a 61-17 win.
Indian women's Kabaddi team decimated Nepal 61-17 to book their berth in the final and will play the winner of Iran v Chinese Taipei.
The raiding trio of Pooja, Pushpa Rana, and Nidhi Sharma made sure that there was not shortage of bonus and touch points and India inflicted five all-outs on the Nepal team.
As it happened:
- 6 Oct 2023 2:18 AM GMT
- 6 Oct 2023 2:17 AM GMT
FULL TIME: India 61-17
Indian women's team will face the winner of Iran v Chinese Taipei and are on the course of another gold medal.
- 6 Oct 2023 2:09 AM GMT
24' Akshima with the first super raid of the day.
The Indian team surges further as the debutant Akshima makes her way out of the Nepali defense with three points. What a first raid.
India 45-16 Nepal
- 6 Oct 2023 2:02 AM GMT
19' India inflicts another all-out.
Another all-out for the Indian team as they take a lead of 40-12.
- 6 Oct 2023 1:55 AM GMT
HALF TIME: India 29-10 Nepal
A dominant half for the Indian women as they have outplayed Nepal and the duo of Pushpa Rana and Pooja has been doing brilliantly in the raid department for India.
- 6 Oct 2023 1:47 AM GMT
11' Nepal has been completely outplayed but they have got few points.
A good passage of play for the Nepal team as they take one point in defence and attack each.
India 19-8 Nepal
- 6 Oct 2023 1:40 AM GMT
7' Indian skipper leads the all-out on Nepal.
Ritu Negi takes down the attacker of Nepal and India has inflicted the first all-out on Nepal.
India 15-5 Nepal
- 6 Oct 2023 1:38 AM GMT
4' Pooja and Pushpa are too much for Nepal defence.
Indian raiders have been a handful for the Nepali defence as they keep drawing errors from them. India is close to inflicting an all-out.
India 9-2 Nepal