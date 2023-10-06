Bg

India at Asian Games

India @ Hangzhou

Gold 21
silver 32
Bronze 33
india
Asian Games

Asian Games Kabaddi: Indian Women defeat Nepal, reach final- HIGHLIGHTS

Indian women's kabaddi team made light work of Nepal as they marched into the final with a 61-17 win.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 6 Oct 2023 2:46 AM GMT

Indian women's Kabaddi team decimated Nepal 61-17 to book their berth in the final and will play the winner of Iran v Chinese Taipei.

The raiding trio of Pooja, Pushpa Rana, and Nidhi Sharma made sure that there was not shortage of bonus and touch points and India inflicted five all-outs on the Nepal team.

2023-10-06 01:34:05
Asian GamesKabaddi
