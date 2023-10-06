Bg

India at Asian Games

India @ Hangzhou

Gold 21
silver 32
Bronze 35
Asian Games Kabaddi semi-finals LIVE: India v Pakistan- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE action as the Indian men's takes on Pakistan in the semi finals of the Asian Games 2023.

Indian Men Kabaddi Team
Indian Men Kabaddi Team (Source: Olympics)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 6 Oct 2023 6:21 AM GMT

Asian Games Kabaddi LIVE: The Indian men's team will go against Pakistan in the semi-finals of the Asian Games 2023. Coming undefeated from the group stage, the Indian team will look to maintain their momentum.

Chasing the lost gold in 2018, can India win against Pakistan?

Stay tuned for updates.

