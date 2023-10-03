Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Asian Games
Asian Games Kabaddi LIVE: India men defeat Bangladesh- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE action from the Kabaddi mat at the ongoing Asian Games 2023.
Asian Games Kabaddi LIVE: Indian men's kabaddi team start their campaign against Bangladesh in search of the elusive title.
Indian women's team will take on Korea later one,
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
2023-10-03 01:10:48
- 3 Oct 2023 1:30 AM GMT
India wins 55-18!
Comprehensive win for the Indian men's team as they defeat Bangladesh 55-18 and start with a resounding win.
- 3 Oct 2023 1:24 AM GMT
With 6 minutes to go, the dominance continues for India.
India has completely outplayed Bangladesh as they have inflicted three all-out on Bangladesh.
India 54-13 Bangladesh
- 3 Oct 2023 1:15 AM GMT
The Indian team is leading 41-10 against Bangladesh.
It has been a brilliant opening for the Indian team as they have been ruthless against the Bangladesh team.
- 3 Oct 2023 1:12 AM GMT
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Asian Games 2023.
The Indian men's Kabaddi team is playing Bangladesh in their opening match of the group game.
Next Story