Asian Games Kabaddi LIVE: India Men defeats Thailand- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog

Asian Games Kabaddi LIVE: The Indian men's team takes on Thailand in their second group game while the Indian women's team also takes on Thailand later in the day.
Live Updates
- 4 Oct 2023 1:26 AM GMT
Full Time: India 63-26 Thailand
A resounding win for the Indian team as they walked as winners 63-26. This is second win for the Indian team and they will want this momentum with them going forward.
- 4 Oct 2023 1:20 AM GMT
57' Thailand has reduced India to two men!
That was some superb defending from the Thai team as India has been reduced to two players. Can Thailand inflict an all-out?
- 4 Oct 2023 1:16 AM GMT
35' Thailand has been consistent with picking points.
Despite the domination, the Thailand team has been constantly picking points while troubling the Indian defence at times. India leads 59-22.
- 4 Oct 2023 1:12 AM GMT
30' Another all out for India.
Sachin inflicts another all out on the Thai team as the Indian team extend their lead to 54-18 at the moment.
- 4 Oct 2023 1:07 AM GMT
25' India 47-15 Thailand
Thailand has been good with their raiding in the second half but as usual India has been the dominant side by taking 10 points and increasing the gap.
- 4 Oct 2023 12:55 AM GMT
HALF TIME: India 37-9 Thailand
Dominant display from India as the raiders have been ruthless in the match while defenders have complemented them.
- 4 Oct 2023 12:50 AM GMT
17' This has been a brilliant start for the Indian team.
WIth two all-outs in the first half, the Indian team dominated the proceedings. India leads 30-9.
- 4 Oct 2023 12:49 AM GMT
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Asian Games.
Indian men's kabaddi team is taking on Thailand in the group game.