Asian Games
Asian Games Kabaddi: India women v Chinese Taipei- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE action from the women's kabaddi clash between India and Chinese Taipei at the Asian Games 2023.
Asian Games LIVE: Indian women's team will go against Chinese Taipei in Kabaddi group game at the Asian Games 2023.
Led by Ritu Negi, the 2018 silver medalists will look to open the campaign with a win.
Live Updates
- 2 Oct 2023 8:01 AM GMT
India women's kabaddi team at Asian Games: Full Schedule
Monday, 2nd October
01:00 PM- Women's - India v Chinese Taipei
Tuesday, 3rd October
01:30 PM- Women's- India v Korea
Wednesday, 4th October
01:30 PM- Women's - India v Thailand
Thursday, 5th October
01:30 PM- Women's - India v Japan
Friday, 6th October
07:00 AM onwards- Women's semis
Saturday, 7th October
07:00 AM- Women's Final
- 2 Oct 2023 8:00 AM GMT
India women's kabaddi team
Akshima, Jyoti, Pooja, Pooja, Priyanka, Pushpa, Sakshi Kumari, Ritu Negi, Nishi Sharma, Sushma Sharma, Snehal Shinde.
- 2 Oct 2023 7:17 AM GMT
Women's Kabaddi at 2023 Asian Games: All you need to know
There are seven teams in the tournament, divided into a group of four and a group of three, with the top two teams in each proceeding to the semifinals.
There is no match for third place. Both losing semifinalists get bronze medals.
Islamic Republic of Iran (IRI) are the defending champions, having defeated India (IND) 27-24 in the final at Jakarta-Palembang 2018. Chinese Taipei (TPE) and Thailand (THA) took bronze.
Women's kabaddi was introduced into the Asian Games at Guangzhou 2010. India won the first two editions.
India are world champions, having beaten Chinese Taipei in the 2019 World Cup final.
- 2 Oct 2023 7:14 AM GMT
India are silver medallists from last time
Today's match is in fact a rematch of the semifinal at the 2018 Asian Games. India had beaten Taipei to move into the final, where they had lost to Iran. Usha Rani and Ritu Negi are some of the players in today's team who were part of that campaign 5 years ago.
In overall history, India and Iran have both won 3 medals in Asian Games women's kabaddi history. India, however, are the most successful as they have 2 golds and 1 silver. Iran have 1 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze.
- 2 Oct 2023 7:11 AM GMT
India's women's kabaddi campaign begins
The Indian women's kabaddi team begin their Asian Games campaign today against Chinese Taipei. Expecting vociferous crowd support for the oppositions today.
After today, India will face Bangladesh, Thailand and Japan in the group stages. Top two teams from the groups will go through to the semis.