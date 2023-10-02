Bg

Asian Games

Asian Games Kabaddi: India women v Chinese Taipei- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE action from the women's kabaddi clash between India and Chinese Taipei at the Asian Games 2023.

India women's kabaddi team (File Photo)

By

Pritish Raj

Updated: 2 Oct 2023 8:01 AM GMT

Asian Games LIVE: Indian women's team will go against Chinese Taipei in Kabaddi group game at the Asian Games 2023.

Led by Ritu Negi, the 2018 silver medalists will look to open the campaign with a win.

Stay tuned for updates.

Live Updates

2023-10-02 07:08:17
  • 2 Oct 2023 8:01 AM GMT

    India women's kabaddi team at Asian Games: Full Schedule

    Monday, 2nd October

    01:00 PM- Women's - India v Chinese Taipei

    Tuesday, 3rd October

    01:30 PM- Women's- India v Korea

    Wednesday, 4th October

    01:30 PM- Women's - India v Thailand

    Thursday, 5th October

    01:30 PM- Women's - India v Japan

    Friday, 6th October

    07:00 AM onwards- Women's semis

    Saturday, 7th October

    07:00 AM- Women's Final

  • 2 Oct 2023 8:00 AM GMT

    India women's kabaddi team

    Akshima, Jyoti, Pooja, Pooja, Priyanka, Pushpa, Sakshi Kumari, Ritu Negi, Nishi Sharma, Sushma Sharma, Snehal Shinde.

  • 2 Oct 2023 7:17 AM GMT

    Women's Kabaddi at 2023 Asian Games: All you need to know

    There are seven teams in the tournament, divided into a group of four and a group of three, with the top two teams in each proceeding to the semifinals.

    There is no match for third place. Both losing semifinalists get bronze medals.

    Islamic Republic of Iran (IRI) are the defending champions, having defeated India (IND) 27-24 in the final at Jakarta-Palembang 2018. Chinese Taipei (TPE) and Thailand (THA) took bronze.

    Women's kabaddi was introduced into the Asian Games at Guangzhou 2010. India won the first two editions.

    India are world champions, having beaten Chinese Taipei in the 2019 World Cup final.

  • 2 Oct 2023 7:14 AM GMT

    India are silver medallists from last time

    Today's match is in fact a rematch of the semifinal at the 2018 Asian Games. India had beaten Taipei to move into the final, where they had lost to Iran. Usha Rani and Ritu Negi are some of the players in today's team who were part of that campaign 5 years ago.

    In overall history, India and Iran have both won 3 medals in Asian Games women's kabaddi history. India, however, are the most successful as they have 2 golds and 1 silver. Iran have 1 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze.

  • 2 Oct 2023 7:11 AM GMT

    India's women's kabaddi campaign begins

    The Indian women's kabaddi team begin their Asian Games campaign today against Chinese Taipei. Expecting vociferous crowd support for the oppositions today.

    After today, India will face Bangladesh, Thailand and Japan in the group stages. Top two teams from the groups will go through to the semis.

Asian GamesKabaddi
