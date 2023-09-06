IOA unveils player kit for the upcoming Asian Games

New Delhi: Official ceremonial dress and playing kit for the Indian contingent was unveiled by the Indian Olympic Association, on Tuesday, for the forthcoming 2022 Asian Games scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8.

The Sports Ministry has given approval to 634 athletes from 38 different sporting disciplines to participate in the quadrennial Games, which will be held in the Chinese city from September 23 to October 8

"I am confident that as much as the team will represent the young and new India; we will ensure historic performances and return with the best medal count. I urge the country to stand behind our athletes and cheer for them," Thakur said during the team's send-off ceremony in the capital.

The Indian contingent was represented by Indian hockey goalkeepers PR Sreejesh (men), Savita Punia (women), shooting sensation Manu Bhaker and 2018 Asian Games shot put gold medallist Tajinderpal Singh Toor among sportspersons from many other disciplines.

"We have waited long for the 2022 Asian Games and are delighted that India is sending its largest contingent of 634 athletes. We believe that this squad has the potential to get India its best medal haul as well," IOA President PT Usha said.

Conceived and uniquely designed by the National Institute of Fashion Technology, the ceremonial dress includes a khaki textured saree for women and khaki kurta for the male players.

The playing kit, crafted by JSW Inspire, is designed by the talented Kashmiri designer Aaquib Wani who has also designed the Indian cricket team jersey. It is inspired by the country’s varied art forms that serve as a visual ode to the incredible diversity and unity that defines India, ensuring that every athlete carries a piece of their home state with them onto the field.