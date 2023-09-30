Bg

Asian Games

Asian Games 2023: Indians in action on October 1, Schedule, timings, medal events

Here are all the sports India will be participating in on the eighth day of the Asian Games 2023 with timings and schedules.

By

Deepanshu Jain

Updated: 30 Sep 2023 4:08 PM GMT

Archery

6:30 AM - Recurve Men, Compound women Qualification

11:50 AM - Recurve Women, Compound Men qualification

Athletics

6:30 AM - Heptathlon Long jump

7:10 AM - Women's 200m - Jyoti Yarraji

7:35 AM - Heptathlon Javelin Throw

8:06 AM - Men's 200m - Amlan Borgohain

4:30 PM - Men's Shot Put Final - Sahib singh Tajinderpal Singh Toor - Medal Match

4:40 PM - Men's Long Jump Final - Jeswin Aldrin, Murali Sreeshankar - Medal Match

4:45 PM - Men's 3000m Steeplechase - Avinash Sable - Medal Match

5:25 PM - Men's 200m Semi-Final

5:35 PM - Women's Discus Throw - Seema Punia - Medal Match

5:50 PM - Women's 1500m Final - Harmilan Bains, Deeksha Medal Match

6:00 PM - Men's 1500m Final - Jinson Johnson, Ajay Saroj - Medal Match

6:15 PM - Women's Heptathlon 1500m Final - Medal Match

6:45 PM - Women's 100m hurdles Final - Jyothi Yarraji , Nithya Medal Match

Badminton

2:30 PM - Men's team Final - India Vs China - Medal Match

Basketball

5:30 PM - Women India vs China

Boxing

11:45 AM - Quarter-Final Women's 57 Kg - Parveen Hooda

12:30 PM - Quarter-Final women's 60 Kg - Jaismine Lamboria

4:30 PM - Semi-final women's 50 Kg - Nikhat Zareen

Bridge

6:30 AM - Men's,Mixed Second round Match-5

11:00 AM - Men's, Mixed Second round Match-6, Women's Match-4

1:30 PM - Men's, Mixed Second round Match-7,Women's Match-5

4:00 PM - Men's, Mixed Second round Match-8

Canoe Sprint

7:00 AM - Women's Canoe Single 200m - Megha Pardeep

7:26 AM - Women's Kayak Single 500m - Soniya Devi

Chess

12:30 PM - Men's and Women's team Round-3

Equestrian

5:30 AM - Eventing Round-2, Cross country - Vikas, Apurva, Ashish Limaye

Golf

4:00 AM - Men's Round-4 - Anirban Lahiri , Khalin Joshi, Shubhankar Sharma, Shiv Chawrasia - Medal Match

4:00 AM - Women's Round-4 - Aditi Ashok, Avani Prashanth, Pranavi Urs - Medal Match

Hockey

1:30 PM - Women - India vs Korea

Kurash

7:00 AM - Preliminary to final-men's 81 KG - Aditya

Roller Skating

6:30 AM - Men's 1000m Sprint - Medal event

7:00 AM - Women's 1000m Sprint - Medal event

Sepak Takraw

7:30 AM:-India Vs Laos Women Quadrant

11:30 AM:-India Vs Japan Men Quadrant

12:30 AM:-India Vs China Women Quadrant

Shooting

6:30 AM - Men's trap Qualification - Prithviraj Tondaiman, Zoravar Singh, Chenai Kynan

6:30 AM - Women's Trap Qualification - Maneesha Keer, Preeti, Rajeshwari Kumari

12:30 PM - Women's Trap Final - Medal Match

1:30 PM - Men's Trap Final - Medal Match

Squash

8:30 AM - India 2 vs Korea - Mixed Double Grp stage

10:00 AM - India 1 Vs Philippines - Mixed Double Grp stage

1:30 PM - Mahesh Mangaonkar Vs Philippines - Men's Singles R32

1:30 PM - India 2 vs Pakistan - Mixed Double Grp stage

3:00 PM - India 1 vs Pakistan - Mixed Double Grp stage

Volleyball

4:30 PM - India vs China women

