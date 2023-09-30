Asian Games
Asian Games 2023: Indians in action on October 1, Schedule, timings, medal events
Here are all the sports India will be participating in on the eighth day of the Asian Games 2023 with timings and schedules.
Archery
6:30 AM - Recurve Men, Compound women Qualification
11:50 AM - Recurve Women, Compound Men qualification
Athletics
6:30 AM - Heptathlon Long jump
7:10 AM - Women's 200m - Jyoti Yarraji
7:35 AM - Heptathlon Javelin Throw
8:06 AM - Men's 200m - Amlan Borgohain
4:30 PM - Men's Shot Put Final - Sahib singh Tajinderpal Singh Toor - Medal Match
4:40 PM - Men's Long Jump Final - Jeswin Aldrin, Murali Sreeshankar - Medal Match
4:45 PM - Men's 3000m Steeplechase - Avinash Sable - Medal Match
5:25 PM - Men's 200m Semi-Final
5:35 PM - Women's Discus Throw - Seema Punia - Medal Match
5:50 PM - Women's 1500m Final - Harmilan Bains, Deeksha Medal Match
6:00 PM - Men's 1500m Final - Jinson Johnson, Ajay Saroj - Medal Match
6:15 PM - Women's Heptathlon 1500m Final - Medal Match
6:45 PM - Women's 100m hurdles Final - Jyothi Yarraji , Nithya Medal Match
Badminton
2:30 PM - Men's team Final - India Vs China - Medal Match
Basketball
5:30 PM - Women India vs China
Boxing
11:45 AM - Quarter-Final Women's 57 Kg - Parveen Hooda
12:30 PM - Quarter-Final women's 60 Kg - Jaismine Lamboria
4:30 PM - Semi-final women's 50 Kg - Nikhat Zareen
Bridge
6:30 AM - Men's,Mixed Second round Match-5
11:00 AM - Men's, Mixed Second round Match-6, Women's Match-4
1:30 PM - Men's, Mixed Second round Match-7,Women's Match-5
4:00 PM - Men's, Mixed Second round Match-8
Canoe Sprint
7:00 AM - Women's Canoe Single 200m - Megha Pardeep
7:26 AM - Women's Kayak Single 500m - Soniya Devi
Chess
12:30 PM - Men's and Women's team Round-3
Equestrian
5:30 AM - Eventing Round-2, Cross country - Vikas, Apurva, Ashish Limaye
Golf
4:00 AM - Men's Round-4 - Anirban Lahiri , Khalin Joshi, Shubhankar Sharma, Shiv Chawrasia - Medal Match
4:00 AM - Women's Round-4 - Aditi Ashok, Avani Prashanth, Pranavi Urs - Medal Match
Hockey
1:30 PM - Women - India vs Korea
Kurash
7:00 AM - Preliminary to final-men's 81 KG - Aditya
Roller Skating
6:30 AM - Men's 1000m Sprint - Medal event
7:00 AM - Women's 1000m Sprint - Medal event
Sepak Takraw
7:30 AM:-India Vs Laos Women Quadrant
11:30 AM:-India Vs Japan Men Quadrant
12:30 AM:-India Vs China Women Quadrant
Shooting
6:30 AM - Men's trap Qualification - Prithviraj Tondaiman, Zoravar Singh, Chenai Kynan
6:30 AM - Women's Trap Qualification - Maneesha Keer, Preeti, Rajeshwari Kumari
12:30 PM - Women's Trap Final - Medal Match
1:30 PM - Men's Trap Final - Medal Match
Squash
8:30 AM - India 2 vs Korea - Mixed Double Grp stage
10:00 AM - India 1 Vs Philippines - Mixed Double Grp stage
1:30 PM - Mahesh Mangaonkar Vs Philippines - Men's Singles R32
1:30 PM - India 2 vs Pakistan - Mixed Double Grp stage
3:00 PM - India 1 vs Pakistan - Mixed Double Grp stage
Volleyball
4:30 PM - India vs China women