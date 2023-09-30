Asian Games
Asian Games Badminton: India men take on South Korea in semis - Scores, Updates, Blog
Catch the live updates of the Indian men's badminton team's semifinal clash against South Korea at the Asian Games on Saturday.
The Indian men's badminton team faces South Korea in the semifinal of the 19th Asian Games at the BJ Gymnasium on Saturday. The Indian team has already secured a historic medal after qualifying for the semifinal as it defeated Nepal in the quarterfinal on Friday. India got a bye in the first round.
- 30 Sep 2023 10:03 AM GMT
Game 3: Prannoy trails 6-11 at the interval
Prannoy goes wide and Jeon takes an 11-6 lead at the interval.
- 30 Sep 2023 10:03 AM GMT
Game 3: Prannoy trails 6-10
Prannoy wins a point due to a successful review. He trails 6-10.
- 30 Sep 2023 10:02 AM GMT
Game 3: Prannoy trails 5-10
Seven points on the trot for Jeon. He leads 10-7 against Prannoy.
- 30 Sep 2023 10:01 AM GMT
Game 3: Brilliant work at the net by Jeon
Prannoy trails 5-8 now. Jeon wins a point with a controlled shot over the net. Jeon wins five straight points now.
- 30 Sep 2023 10:00 AM GMT
Game 3: Prannoy hits the net, Jeon leads 7-5
Prannoy is struggling here. He plays a half-smash which finds the net. Jeon leads 7-5.
- 30 Sep 2023 9:59 AM GMT
Game 3: Jeon draws level
Jeon makes a comeback and draws level at 5-5. He now leads 6-5.
- 30 Sep 2023 9:58 AM GMT
Game 3: Jeon fighting his way back
Jeon makes it 3-5 in the decider after winning the third point with a deep push. He gets another with a deep backhand smash. He now reduces Prannoy's lead to 4-5.
- 30 Sep 2023 9:57 AM GMT
Game 3: Prannoy wins a challenge and takes 5-1 lead
Prannoy wins a challenge and takes a 5-1 lead. Jeon wins his second and trails 2-5 in the decider.
- 30 Sep 2023 9:55 AM GMT
Game 2: Jeon opens account
Prannoy goes wide and Jeon wins his first point in the match. Prannoy leads 4-1 in the decider.
- 30 Sep 2023 9:54 AM GMT
Game 3: Prannoy leads 3-0
Jeon under pressure as Prannoy takes a 3-0 lead in the third game.