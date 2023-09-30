Bg

India at Asian Games

India @ Hangzhou

Gold 10
silver 13
Bronze 13
india
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Asian Games

Asian Games Badminton: India men take on South Korea in semis - Scores, Updates, Blog

Catch the live updates of the Indian men's badminton team's semifinal clash against South Korea at the Asian Games on Saturday.

Asian Games Badminton: India men take on South Korea in semis - Scores, Updates, Blog
X

HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen moved to Round of 32 of the BWF World Championships with contrasting straight games win in Copenhagen on August 21, 2023.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 30 Sep 2023 10:04 AM GMT

The Indian men's badminton team faces South Korea in the semifinal of the 19th Asian Games at the BJ Gymnasium on Saturday. The Indian team has already secured a historic medal after qualifying for the semifinal as it defeated Nepal in the quarterfinal on Friday. India got a bye in the first round.

Catch the live updates:

Live Updates

2023-09-30 08:00:22
>Load More
Asian GamesBadmintonLakshya SenHS PrannoyKidambi Srikanth
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X