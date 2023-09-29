Asian Games
Asian Games Badminton: India men's team defeats Nepal 3-0, reaches semis - Highlights
Catch the highlights of the Indian men's badminton team's 3-0 quarterfinal win over Nepal at the 19th Asian Games on Friday.
The Indian men's badminton team defeated Nepal 3-0 in the quarterfinal of the 19th Asian Games at BJ Gymnasium in Hangzhou on Friday.
- 29 Sep 2023 10:27 AM GMT
India reaches semifinal, confirms medal
The Indian men's badminton team defeats Nepal 3-0 in the quarterfinal and reaches the semifinal at the Asian Games. By winning the tie, India also confirms a medal in the men's tam event for the first time since 1986.
Final result:
Lakshya Sen beat Prince Dahal 21-5, 21-8 in 22 minutes
Kidambi Srikanth beat Sunil Joshi 21-4, 21-13 in 31 minutes
Mithun Manjunath beat Bishnu Katuwal 21-2, 21-7 in 25 minutes
- 29 Sep 2023 10:25 AM GMT
Manjunath defeats Bishnu in straight games
Manjunath wins the second game 21-7 and the match in straight games. India wins the match 3-0 and advances to the semifinal.
Final result: Mithun Manjunath beats Bishnu Katuwal 21-2, 21-7 in 25 minutes
- 29 Sep 2023 10:22 AM GMT
Manjunath on match point
Bishnu wins two points but Manjunath has no trouble on reaching a match point at 20-5.
- 29 Sep 2023 10:21 AM GMT
Game 2: Manjunath vs Bishnu
Manjunath is just three points from winning the second game. He now leads 18-3.
- 29 Sep 2023 10:20 AM GMT
Game 2: Manjunath leads 14-3
Manjunath is showing no sign of mercy. He continues his onslaught and takes a massive 14-3 lead in the second game.
- 29 Sep 2023 10:19 AM GMT
Game 2: Bishnu breaks Manjunath's point spree
Bishnu wins another point by breaking Manjunath's point spree. He now trails 3-12 in the second game.
- 29 Sep 2023 10:18 AM GMT
Game 2: Manjunath leads 11-2 at the interval
Manjunath takes a massive 11-2 lead against Bishnu in the second game interval.
- 29 Sep 2023 10:17 AM GMT
Game 2: A point for Bishnu
Bishnu wins a point, but Manjunath breaks away to a 6-2 lead in the second game.
- 29 Sep 2023 10:16 AM GMT
Game 2: Manjunath extends the lead
Manjunath gets off to a 3-1 lead against Bishnu in the second game.
- 29 Sep 2023 10:15 AM GMT
Game 2: Manjunath leads 2-0
Manjunath resumes from where he ends and takes a 2-0 lead against Bishnu in the second game.