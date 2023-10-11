Indian football team announced for Merdeka Cup 2023

Sunil Chhetri is set to lead the 23-member Indian football team for the Merdeka tournament to be held in Kuala Lumpur from October 13, announced AIFF on Wednesday.

The tournament will be a three-team affair between India, Tajikistan and hosts Malaysia as Palestine withdrew from the tournament at the last moment in the wake of ongoing conflict in that region.

The Indian men's team will take on Malaysia on October 13 in the tournament opener, while the winning side will face Tajikistan on October 17 as per the revised format.



India participated multiple times in this event with their last appearance coming in 2001. India finished as runner-up in 1959 and 1964.

🚨 𝙎𝙦𝙪𝙖𝙙 𝙖𝙣𝙣𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙘𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 🚨



Here’s the #BlueTigers’ 🐯 final squad for the #PestabolaMerdeka2023 🏆🤩



Watch the Merdeka Cup LIVE on @EurosportIN 📺 and the official AIFF YouTube channel 💻📱



#BackTheBlue 💙 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/Tm1sRyUnAU — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) October 11, 2023

India will be under head coach Igor Stimac who was handed a new contract of three years after the team's good showing in 2023 winning three tournaments.

India squad:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Vishal Kaith.

Defenders: Nikhil Poojary, Roshan Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Mehtab Singh, Lalchungnunga, Akash Mishra, Subhasish Bose.

Midfielders: Suresh Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Rohit Kumar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Brandon Fernandes, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Udanta Singh, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Liston Colaco, Nandhakumar Sekar.

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh.