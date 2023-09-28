Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Asian Games
Asian Games squash: Women's beat Malaysia- Scores, Updates, Results
The Indian squash teams will take on Malaysia and Nepal in the final pool matches. Get all the LIVE udates.
The Indian squash teams are playing their final team pool games today.
Women's team vs Malaysia- 10 AM
Men's team vs Nepal- 1:30 PM
LIVE Updates:
2023-09-28 04:14:00
- 28 Sep 2023 6:37 AM GMT
Men's team!
Men's team will be in action against Nepal at 1:30 PM.
- 28 Sep 2023 6:36 AM GMT
Women's team reaches semi-finals!
Indian women's team finished as second in Pool B, which means a medal is assured.
- 28 Sep 2023 6:24 AM GMT
Malaysia wins!
Malaysia wins the game 3-0
- 28 Sep 2023 6:22 AM GMT
India leads!
What a turnaround from Anahat!
11-12
- 28 Sep 2023 6:20 AM GMT
It's tied!
Its 10-10 right now
- 28 Sep 2023 6:15 AM GMT
Match 2!
India leads 3-1
- 28 Sep 2023 6:03 AM GMT
Anahat loses the first!
Good fight from Anahat but she loses.
11-7
