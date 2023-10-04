Asian Games
Asian Games Hockey semi-final LIVE: India 5-3 Korea: Q4- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE action from the men's hockey semi-final clash of the Asian Games 2023 between India and Korea.
Asian Games Hockey LIVE: The Indian men's hockey team will be up against South Korea in the semi-finals of the Asian Games 2023. The Indian team is undefeated till now and they will look to continue the winning run.
Can the Indian team break last year's jinx and qualify for the final?
Live Updates
- 4 Oct 2023 9:29 AM GMT
57' Korea takes off goalkeeper
Korea goes with an extra man and takes out their goalkeeper for the last three minutes. India looking to sneak a goal.
India 5-3 Korea
- 4 Oct 2023 9:25 AM GMT
54' Abhishek scores with a reverse hit!
What a goal by Abhishek! He collects a loose ball just outside of the circle and unleashes a powerful hit to score the goal. India leads with a crucial goal.
India 5-3 Korea
- 4 Oct 2023 9:20 AM GMT
52' Last minutes here and both teams want a goal.
A brief stoppage due to the ball hitting a Korean player and we are heading to a thrilling finish.
India 4-3 Korea
- 4 Oct 2023 9:15 AM GMT
48' Very very scratchy!
The Indian team is looking tentative at the moment and they need to get off that nervous energy as Korean can be very dangerous on the counter attack.
India 4-3 Korea
- 4 Oct 2023 9:06 AM GMT
42' Jung Janmae scores his hattrick.
Third goal for Korea and it is that man again Jung Janmae who scores from the penalty corner through a brilliant deflection as the Indian defence fails to close the PC.
India 4-3 Korea
- 4 Oct 2023 9:04 AM GMT
40' The battle is going in the midfield at the moment.
While the Koreans are not giving India much space, the Indian defence is being astute with their clearance and positioning.
India 4-2 Korea
- 4 Oct 2023 9:00 AM GMT
37' India almost score!
Jarmanpreet reverse hits a ball in the circle, Gurjant traps and takes a shot at the goal but it is saved and the Korean defence clears.
India 4-2 Korea
- 4 Oct 2023 8:57 AM GMT
35' India has attacked well in third quarter.
It has been a mixed start as the Indian team has done well to defend and creates some chances for themselves.
India 4-2 Korea
- 4 Oct 2023 8:44 AM GMT
HALF TIME: India 4-2 Korea
What a frantic quarter was that! Korea came with two goals in less than 5 minutes and the Indian team responded with one more goal to make it 4-2.
A total of six goals in the half. Interesting 30 minutes coming cup.