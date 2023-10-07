Asian Games
Asian Games Kabaddi Final LIVE: India eyes Revenge against Iran- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE action from the Indian men's team v Iran in the final of the Asian Games 2023.
Asian Games 2023 Kabaddi LIVE: It is the Kabaddi clash everybody was waiting for, India v Iran. One of the most dominant teams in the history of sport against the defending champions of the Asian Games.
India will look to reclaim their lost title from 2018 while Iran will defend its title.
Stay tuned for the updates.
Live Updates
- 7 Oct 2023 8:38 AM GMT
It is 1-1 after a delibration of 20 minutes.
Madness in Asian Games finals and now the refs have come up with one points to both teams but Indian team is furious. From Indian coaches to captain, everyone their toes.
- 7 Oct 2023 8:23 AM GMT
The confusion is not getting over at all
Referees have lost the control of the game and the reviews are already going on.
- 7 Oct 2023 8:17 AM GMT
39' heated moments and the final is becoming a dogfight
Pawan gets out and Amir Hossein Bastami steps out, Refs are going by new rule and giving one points to both teams.
- 7 Oct 2023 8:08 AM GMT
27' It is all square.
India and Iran are tied at 28-28 and the final gets as tense as it can get.
- 7 Oct 2023 8:00 AM GMT
27' Pawan takes out Fazel.
Pawan Sehrawat executes a brilliant back kick and takes out the Iran skipper Fazel Atrachali.
India 28-25 Iran
- 7 Oct 2023 7:55 AM GMT
30' Shadlu has cleaned up India and it is an all out.
Shadloui goes and gets to two man, Arjun is called and he is tackled. Iran inflict an all-out.
India 25-25
- 7 Oct 2023 7:50 AM GMT
27' Super tackle for India.
Nitin, Sunil and Aslam combine to execute a superb super tackle winning two points for India.
India 24-19 Iran
- 7 Oct 2023 7:43 AM GMT
23' Pawan gets tackled while the Iranian team looking to get some momentum.
Pawan gets one brilliant point but was tackled in the second raid. Iran needs to find momentum as their raid is not really working.
India 19-16 Iran
- 7 Oct 2023 7:34 AM GMT
20' India gets the all-out at the end of the first half.
That was brilliant for the Indian team as they take a lead of 17-13 after inflicting the first all-out on Iran.