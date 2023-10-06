Asian Games
Asian Games Badminton LIVE: HS Prannoy, Satwik-Chirag in action in semis - Scores, Updates, Blog
Catch the live updates of Indian badminton players' semifinal matches at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Friday.
Asian Games Badminton Live: Men's singles star HS Prannoy and the men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have already secured a medal each. They will look to seal their places in the finals on Friday at the BJ Gymnasium, Hangzhou.
Live Updates
- 6 Oct 2023 3:20 AM GMT
HS Prannoy vs Li Shi Feng: Head-to-Head
HS Prannoy and Li Shi Feng played each other three times to date.
Prannoy won on all three occasions. In their last meeting at the Japan Open 2023, Prannoy beat Shi Feng 21-17, 21-13 in 49 minutes.
- 6 Oct 2023 2:41 AM GMT
Satwik-Chirag at Asian Games 2023
Men's team semifinal vs South Korea: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty lost to Seo Seungjae-Kang Minhyuk 13-21, 24-26 in 63 minutes
Men's team final vs China: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty beat Weikeng Liang-Chang Wang 21-15, 21-18 in 55 minutes
Round of 32: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty beat Chow Hin Long-Lui Chun Wai (Hong Kong) 21-11, 21-16 in 34 minutes
Round of 16: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty beat Leo Rolly Carnando-Daniel Marthin (Indonesia) 24-22, 16-21, 21-12 in 84 minutes
Round of 8: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty beat Nge Joo Jie-Johann Prajogo (Singapore) 21-7, 21-9 in 31 minutes
- 6 Oct 2023 2:30 AM GMT
HS Prannoy at Asian Games 2023
Men's team semifinal vs South Korea: HS Prannoy beat Jeon Hyeokjin 18-21, 21-16, 21-19 in 78 minutes
Round of 32: HS Prannoy beat Batdavaa Munkhbat (Mongolia) 21-9, 21-12 in 25 minutes
Round of 16: HS Prannoy beat Dmitriy Panarain (Kazakhstan) 21-12, 21-13 in 29 minutes
Round of 8: HS Prannoy beat Lee Zii Jia (Malaysia) 21-16, 23-21, 22-20 in 78 minutes
- 6 Oct 2023 2:17 AM GMT
Order of Play | Match Timing
Men's singles semifinal - HS Prannoy vs Li Shi Feng (China) at 8:30 AM IST (tentative)
Men's doubles semifinal - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty vs Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik (Malaysia) at 4:00 PM IST (tentative)