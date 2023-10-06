Bg

India at Asian Games

India @ Hangzhou

Gold 21
silver 32
Bronze 33
india
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Asian Games

Asian Games Badminton LIVE: HS Prannoy, Satwik-Chirag in action in semis - Scores, Updates, Blog

Catch the live updates of Indian badminton players' semifinal matches at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Friday.

Asian Games Badminton LIVE: HS Prannoy, Satwik-Chirag in action in semis - Scores, Updates, Blog
X

HS Prannoy in men's singles and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in men's doubles will play in semis at the Asian Games on Friday.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 6 Oct 2023 3:21 AM GMT

Asian Games Badminton Live: Men's singles star HS Prannoy and the men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have already secured a medal each. They will look to seal their places in the finals on Friday at the BJ Gymnasium, Hangzhou.

Catch the live updates:

Live Updates

2023-10-06 02:12:14
  • 6 Oct 2023 3:20 AM GMT

    HS Prannoy vs Li Shi Feng: Head-to-Head

    HS Prannoy and Li Shi Feng played each other three times to date. 

    Prannoy won on all three occasions. In their last meeting at the Japan Open 2023, Prannoy beat Shi Feng 21-17, 21-13 in 49 minutes.

  • 6 Oct 2023 2:41 AM GMT

    Satwik-Chirag at Asian Games 2023

    Men's team semifinal vs South Korea: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty lost to Seo Seungjae-Kang Minhyuk 13-21, 24-26 in 63 minutes

    Men's team final vs China: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty beat Weikeng Liang-Chang Wang 21-15, 21-18 in 55 minutes

    Round of 32: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty beat Chow Hin Long-Lui Chun Wai (Hong Kong) 21-11, 21-16 in 34 minutes

    Round of 16: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty beat Leo Rolly Carnando-Daniel Marthin (Indonesia) 24-22, 16-21, 21-12 in 84 minutes

    Round of 8: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty beat Nge Joo Jie-Johann Prajogo (Singapore) 21-7, 21-9 in 31 minutes 



  • 6 Oct 2023 2:30 AM GMT

    HS Prannoy at Asian Games 2023

    Men's team semifinal vs South Korea: HS Prannoy beat Jeon Hyeokjin 18-21, 21-16, 21-19 in 78 minutes

    Round of 32: HS Prannoy beat Batdavaa Munkhbat (Mongolia) 21-9, 21-12 in 25 minutes

    Round of 16: HS Prannoy beat Dmitriy Panarain (Kazakhstan) 21-12, 21-13 in 29 minutes

    Round of 8: HS Prannoy beat Lee Zii Jia (Malaysia) 21-16, 23-21, 22-20 in 78 minutes



  • 6 Oct 2023 2:17 AM GMT

    Order of Play | Match Timing

    Men's singles semifinal - HS Prannoy vs Li Shi Feng (China) at 8:30 AM IST (tentative) 

    Men's doubles semifinal - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty vs Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik (Malaysia) at 4:00 PM IST (tentative)

HS PrannoySatwiksairaj RankireddyChirag ShettyAsian Games
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X