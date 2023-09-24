Asian Games
Asian Games Hockey LIVE: India 8-0 Uzbekistan- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE action as the Indian men's hockey team starts the Asian Games 2023 campaign against Uzbekistan.
LIVE: The Indian men's hockey team will start its Asian Games 2023 campaign against low-ranked Uzbekistan in the first game. Led by Harmanpreet Singh, the Indian team will be targeting gold and the 2024 Paris Olympic quota.
Live Updates
- 24 Sep 2023 4:25 AM GMT
37' India goes into double digit.
A penalty corner goal for India finally as Amit Rohidas drills his shot to the left and makes it 10-0 for India.
IND 10-0 UZB
- 24 Sep 2023 4:23 AM GMT
36' India with their 9th goal.
Sukhjeet with a goal as he completes it with a simple deflection as the Indian team keeps rampaging the Uzbek circle.
IND 9-0 UZB
- 24 Sep 2023 4:17 AM GMT
34' India starts the second half with two attempts on goal.
Lalit misses a golden chance and Uzbekistan has been defending much better in this half. India keeps over load the Uzbek circle.
IND 7-0 UZB
- 24 Sep 2023 4:03 AM GMT
HALF-TIME: India 7-0 Uzbekistan
A superb quarter for the Indian team as they scored five goals with most of them being field goals. Lalit and Mandeep have been fabulous on the front line.
India's only worry will be penalty corner conversion which hasn't been great in the absence of Harmanpreet Singh.
- 24 Sep 2023 3:56 AM GMT
28' Make it 7th for India.
India experiments with a penalty corner routine as Varun passed the ball to Mandeep on the right who deflected the ball in the roof of the net to make it 7-0.
IND 7-0 UZB
- 24 Sep 2023 3:54 AM GMT
27' India with sixth goal.
A big defensive lapse from Uzbekistan as the Indian team score their sixth goal with Sukhjeet Singh getting on the scoresheet now.
IND 6-0 UZB
- 24 Sep 2023 3:50 AM GMT
24' India scores the fifth goal.
It is Lalit Upadhyay again for India as he catches the Uzbekistan defence sleeping, receives one ball in the circle and reverses a shot in the right corner.
IND 5-0 UZB
- 24 Sep 2023 3:48 AM GMT
22' India has been wasteful with Penalty corners.
A poor conversion rate of India of penalty corners as India has scored only one out of seven penalty corners. The Uzbekistan goalkeeper has been massive in the goal.
IND 4-0 UZB
- 24 Sep 2023 3:41 AM GMT
19' Mandeep Singh scores the fourth goal.
India scores its fourth goal as Mandeep Singh receives a shot from the outside of the circle and finishes it expertly. This is the 100th international goal for Mandeep.
Ind 4-0 Uzb
- 24 Sep 2023 3:40 AM GMT
17' India scores the third goal.
Another field goal for India as the youngester Abhishek sounds the board this time from a superb move from the left flank. India continues good attacks courtesy of Mandeep Singh.
IND 3-0 UZB