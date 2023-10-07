Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Asian Games
Asian Games Hockey LIVE: Indian women's team eyes bronze- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE action from the hockey bronze medal clash of the Asian Games 2023 between the Indian women's team and Japan.
Asian Games 2023 Hockey LIVE: The Indian women's hockey team will take on Japan in the bronze medal match of the Asian Games 2023. After a disappointing loss to China, Indian team will look redeem themselves with a medal.
Can they shrug off the disappointment?
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
2023-10-07 05:45:56
- 7 Oct 2023 8:51 AM GMT
Quarter 3!
The score is tied at 1-1.
- 7 Oct 2023 8:40 AM GMT
Japan equalizes!
Its 1-1 now in the second quarter.
- 7 Oct 2023 8:24 AM GMT
Second quarter!
India still leading one goal to nil.
- 7 Oct 2023 8:11 AM GMT
India takes the lead!
Its Deepika for India.
India 1 - 0 Deepika
- 7 Oct 2023 8:09 AM GMT
No goals yet!
India 0 - 0 Japan
