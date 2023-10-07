Bg

India at Asian Games

India @ Hangzhou

Gold 26
silver 35
Bronze 40
india
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Asian Games

Asian Games Hockey LIVE: Indian women's team eyes bronze- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE action from the hockey bronze medal clash of the Asian Games 2023 between the Indian women's team and Japan.

Asian Games Hockey LIVE: Indian womens team eyes bronze- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
X

Indian women's hockey team beats Singapore 13-0 in its opening Asian Games match on Wednesday in Hangzhou.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 7 Oct 2023 8:51 AM GMT

Asian Games 2023 Hockey LIVE: The Indian women's hockey team will take on Japan in the bronze medal match of the Asian Games 2023. After a disappointing loss to China, Indian team will look redeem themselves with a medal.

Can they shrug off the disappointment?

Stay tuned for updates.

Live Updates

2023-10-07 05:45:56
Asian GamesHockey
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X