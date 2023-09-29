Bg

India at Asian Games

India @ Hangzhou

Gold 8
silver 12
Bronze 12
india
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Asian Games

Asian Games Hockey LIVE: India women's 3-0 Malaysia- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE action from the pool match between the Indian women's hockey team and Malaysia from the Asian Games 2023.

Asian Games Hockey LIVE: India womens 3-0 Malaysia- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
X

Indian women's hockey team beats Singapore 13-0 in its opening Asian Games match on Wednesday in Hangzhou.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 29 Sep 2023 10:56 AM GMT

LIVE: The Indian women's hockey team is back in action in Pool A against Malaysia.

India defeated Singapore in the first game 13-0 and will look to continue their momentum against a tricky opponent in Malaysia.

Stay tuned for updates.

Live Updates

2023-09-29 10:20:02
Asian GamesHockey
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X