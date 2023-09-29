Asian Games
Asian Games Hockey LIVE: India women's 3-0 Malaysia- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE action from the pool match between the Indian women's hockey team and Malaysia from the Asian Games 2023.
LIVE: The Indian women's hockey team is back in action in Pool A against Malaysia.
India defeated Singapore in the first game 13-0 and will look to continue their momentum against a tricky opponent in Malaysia.
Live Updates
- 29 Sep 2023 10:56 AM GMT
19' Well, It has been the Indians all over the place.
Salima Tete has been phenomenal and has been bombarding from the flanks consistently. India has been attacking but are yet to find the goal in second quarter.
India 4-0 Malaysia
- 29 Sep 2023 10:50 AM GMT
15' Vaishnavi Phalke scores her first goal!
A superb deflection from Vaishnavi who runs to the far post to deflect Neha's hit from the penalty corner. The Indian women's team is rolling here.
India 4-0 Malaysia
- 29 Sep 2023 10:44 AM GMT
11' India scores the third goal.
Deepika's shot is saved but the loose ball falls to Vandana who passes it to Navneet and she just has to tap it in. India has been extremely dominant.
India 3-0 Malaysia
- 29 Sep 2023 10:41 AM GMT
7' Deep Grace Ekka makes it 2-0.
Indian team surprises Malaysian team as Deep Grace Ekka takes a flick from the PC instead of a hit to make it 2-0.
India 2-0 Malaysia
- 29 Sep 2023 10:40 AM GMT
6' Monika scores the goal.
A brilliant goal from the Indian team as Monika converted a super ball from Udita in the center.
India 1-0 Malaysia
- 29 Sep 2023 10:36 AM GMT
5' India misses another good chance.
The Indian front three looks lethargic as the Indian forward fails to score despite three chances in the Malaysian circle.
- 29 Sep 2023 10:32 AM GMT
1' India misses the penalty corner.
India earned a penalty corner within 30 seconds but the chance went missing with Deepika pushing the PC wide.
- 29 Sep 2023 10:22 AM GMT
Hello and welcome to our Asian Games 2023 coverage.
Indian women's hockey team plays against Malaysia in their pool A game.