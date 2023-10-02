Asian Games
Asian Games Hockey LIVE: India men's v Bangladesh- Scores, Updates, Results,. Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India v Bangladesh hockey clash from the Asian Games 2023.
Asian Games Hockey LIVE: Indian men's hockey team will face Bangladesh in their last group game of the Asian Games 2023.
Undefeated in the campaign, Indian men's team will look to enter semi-finals with a win.
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
- 2 Oct 2023 8:00 AM GMT
13' Bangladesh trying to solidify their defence
All of the 11 Bangladeshi players are in their own half trying to stop india from entering the Circle
India 2-0 Bangladesh
- 2 Oct 2023 7:55 AM GMT
7' India is dominating the match
A shot to the Side netting from Indian forward
India 2-0 Bangladesh
- 2 Oct 2023 7:52 AM GMT
4' Second Goal for Harmanpreet, Tenth Goal of the Tournament for Harmanpreet
Harmanpreet done the Brace in two minutes with two penalty corner goals
India 2-0 Bangladesh
- 2 Oct 2023 7:50 AM GMT
3' Here is the First Penalty Corner of the match and the first Goal
Bangladesh defence made a Mistake in the Circle lead to the first Penalty corner of the match.
Harmanpreet Converts the PC and gave India the Lead.
India 1-0 Bangladesh
- 2 Oct 2023 7:47 AM GMT
1' Here the match starts, India on the attack from the Word go
India Registered a Circle penetration in just first minute of the game
- 2 Oct 2023 7:38 AM GMT
Bangladesh yet to win a Hockey match against India
It is the Sixth official match between the two countries and India Leading the head to head with 5-0.
Last time we met them in 2021 Asian Champions Trophy where India comes on top with 9-0 victory.
- 2 Oct 2023 7:10 AM GMT
Today is the Final Group Stage Game for Men's Hockey team
We are on top og Group stage with Four out of four wins and now will look for Fifth Win today