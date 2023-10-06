Asian Games
Indian men's hockey team clinches Asian Games gold - HIGHLIGHTS
Indian men's hockey team thrashed defending champions Japan 5-1 to win the Asian Games 2023 gold medal.
Asian Games 2023 Hockey LIVE: The Indian men's hockey team will take on Japan in the final of the Asian Games 2023.
The Indian team will be targeting both the Asian Games gold and Olympics quota against the defending champions.
Live Updates
- 6 Oct 2023 11:56 AM GMT
59' Harmanpreet Singh scores!
Five-star performance from the Indian team as Harmanpreet Singh sounds the board.
India 5-1 Japan
- 6 Oct 2023 11:49 AM GMT
53' Mandeep Singh goes out injured.
It looked like a hamstring pull and Mandeep Singh limps out of the ground. Abhishek replaces him.
- 6 Oct 2023 11:46 AM GMT
51' Tanaka scores for Japan!
First goal for Japan as Tanaka scores from the penalty corner to reduce the gap to 1-4.
India 4-1 Japan
- 6 Oct 2023 11:45 AM GMT
50' India saves a goal mouth scramble!
Sreejesh saves from a penalty corner but the Japanese try again but India clears it somehow.
- 6 Oct 2023 11:41 AM GMT
48' It is fourth goal!!!!!!!
Abhishek strikes from a tough angle to make it four for India. Japan has little way back into this match.
India 4-0 Japan
- 6 Oct 2023 11:37 AM GMT
Third quarter ends: India 3-0 Japan
Another solid quarter from India as they scored two goals from the penalty corner with both of them coming from two different players. Japanese failed to match the intensity fo the Indian team.
- 6 Oct 2023 11:32 AM GMT
41' Gurjant sees his shot going wide.
The Indian team has been relentless with the attacks as Gurjant hits one just wide of the post.
India 3-0 Japan
- 6 Oct 2023 11:27 AM GMT
37' Amit Rohidas with a banger!
What a goal from Amit Rohidas as the Indian PC battery switches to him and he delivers a goal in the top of the corner.
India 3-0 Japan