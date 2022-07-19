Postponed Hangzhou Asian Games to be held in September-October 2023

The postponed 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games will now be held from 23rd September to 8th October 2023, the organisers announced via an official release.

"The Olympic Council of Asia is pleased to to announce the news dates for the 19th Asian Games, which will now be held in Hangzhou from 23rd September to 8th October 2023," the statement read.





Following the agreement reached by all parties concerned, the OCA Executive Board has approved that the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 will be held from 23 September to 8 October 2023.#Hangzhou #AsianGames #Agreement #Opening @AsianGamesOCA pic.twitter.com/tihKwBs25k — 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 Official (@19thAGofficial) July 19, 2022





The 19th Asian Games were supposed to be held in Hangzhou from 10th to 25th September 2022, but were postponed in May earlier this year keeping in mind the rising covid-19 cases in the host nation China.

The OCA Executive Board (EB) had then created a Task Force to decide on the new dates for the continental event.

"The Task Force over the last two months held various discussions with the Chinese Olympic Committee, Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee (HAGOC) and the stakeholders to find a window for the Games which did not conflict with other major international events. The recommended date by the Task Force was duly approved by the OCA EB," the statement read.



