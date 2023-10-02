Asian Games
Asian Games Day 9 LIVE: Athletics, Table Tennis in the focus- Scores, Results, Updates, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE action from Day 9 of the ongoing Asian Games 2023.
Asian Games Day 9 LIVE: Day 9 of Asian Games 2023 will witness more Athletics action as Kabaddi will also start. In Table Tennis, Sutirtha and Ayhika Mukherjee will eye history.
Live Updates
- 2 Oct 2023 1:40 AM GMT
Roller Skating-Bronze Medal for the Indian Women's team
Bronze Medal for the Indian Women's team of Sanjana Athula ,Karthika Jagadeeswaran ,Heeral Sadhu ,Aarathy Raj Kasturi in Women's 3000m Speed Skating Relay Race with the timing of 4:34:861.
- 2 Oct 2023 1:31 AM GMT
In men's high jump, both Indian athletes have started well.
In the qualification round, either the one who crosses 2.26m goes through or the best 12 performers.
Jesse Sandesh- Has crossed 2.10m.
Anil Kushare- has crossed 2.00m.
- 2 Oct 2023 1:24 AM GMT
Archery-Compound Mixed team also through to the Quarters
Indian Compound Mixed team won 159-151 against UAE in the Round of 16 clash.
- 2 Oct 2023 1:23 AM GMT
Archery-Recurve Mixed team into the Quarterfinal
Indian Recurve Mixed team won 6-2 over Malaysia in the Round of 16 Clash.
- 2 Oct 2023 1:16 AM GMT
In men's decathlon, Tejaswin starts!
Tejaswin Shankar clocks 11.12 in the first race of 100m and is placed at fourth place with 834 points.