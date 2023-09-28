Asian Games
Asian Games Day 5 LIVE: Men's pistol team wins gold, Roshibina wins silver- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE action from Day 5 of the Asian Games 2023.
LIVE: India will start the fifth day of the Asian Games 2023 with a hope of historic gold in Wushu as Roshibina Devi takes on Wu Xiaowei of China in the final.
India pistol shooters will eye medals while the Women's badminton team kicks off its campaign.
Live Updates
- 28 Sep 2023 3:42 AM GMT
Table Tennis-Sreeja Akula lost 0-4 to North Korean player in R32
Sreeja Akula 0-4 Songgyong Pyon
6-11, 4-11, 13-15, 9-11
- 28 Sep 2023 2:51 AM GMT
Table Tennis-Indian Mixed Doubles Campaign is over in round of 16
Second Indian pair of Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran also lost out in round of 16 against Singapore pair.11-7, 11-9, 11-13, 10-12, 3-11.
- 28 Sep 2023 2:45 AM GMT
Table Tennis-Pair of Harmeet Desai and Sreeja akula lost out in round of 16
They lost to Thailand's pair with 4-11, 6-11, 10-12
- 28 Sep 2023 2:42 AM GMT
Cycling-David Beckham lost the quarterfinal race-1 against Japan
David Beckham lost the quarterfinal race-1 against Japan.
- 28 Sep 2023 2:24 AM GMT
Shooting-Gold Medal for 10m Air pistol Men's team
Gold Medal for 10m Air pistol men's team with 1734
Sarabjot Singh into the final with 580 and Arjun Cheema into final with 578.
- 28 Sep 2023 2:10 AM GMT
Badminton-Indian Women's team into the Quarter-Final
India Won 3-0 against Mongolia in round of 16 with
PV Sindhu won 2-0
Ashmita Chaliha won 2-0
Anupama Upadhyaya won 2-0
- 28 Sep 2023 2:05 AM GMT
Swimming-Shivangi Sarma finished the heat on Seventh Position
Shivangi Sarma finished the heat on Seventh Position in Women's 50m freestyle with 26.92.
- 28 Sep 2023 1:53 AM GMT
Roshibina Devi won the silver medal!
A good fight from the India but the Chinese player got her hits very clean and correct resulting in the judges rewarding her the point.
- 28 Sep 2023 1:48 AM GMT
In Wushu, Roshibina Devi loses the first round against Wu.
Roshibina fought well but the Chinese came up with a kick to the head and one take down. The judges scored the round 1-0 in the favour of Wu.