Asian Games
Asian Games Day 12 LIVE: Antim Panghal, Archers in Action- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE action from the day 12 of the Asian Games 2023.
Asian Games Day 12 LIVE: Indian women's wrestlers start their campaign as we head on to the last few days of the Asian Games 2023.
Indian shuttlers will eye a spot in the semi-final while the Indian women's hockey team will eye a spot in the final.
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
- 5 Oct 2023 2:26 AM GMT
Wrestling-Pooja Gehlot through to the Quarter-Final of Women's 50 KG
Pooja Gehlot defeats Manlika Esati of Thailand 10-0 in the 50 kg category and moves to quarter-finals
- 5 Oct 2023 2:17 AM GMT
Wrestling-Antim Panghal through to the Quarter-Final of Women's 53 KG
Antim wins her first match against Jasmina Immaeva of Uzbekistan 11-0 and book a place into the Quarters
- 5 Oct 2023 2:14 AM GMT
Roller Skating-12th and 13th place finish Women's Inline Freestyle Skating Speed Slalom
Merlin Charles finished 12th with the best run of 5.127 seconds but could not make it to the Quarter-Final
Shreyasi Joshi finished 13th with the best run of 5.538 seconds but she also not qualified for the Quarter-Final.
- 5 Oct 2023 2:06 AM GMT
Athletics-Eighth and Twelfth place finish for Man Singh and Belliappa in Marathon
Man Singh finished Eighth in Men's Marathon with 2:16:59.
Belliappa bo finished 12th with 2:20:52.
- 5 Oct 2023 2:02 AM GMT
Archery-Indian Compound Women team into the Semi-Final
Indian Compound Women team into the Semis with 231-220 win over Hong Kong.
- 5 Oct 2023 2:00 AM GMT
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Asian Games 2023.
With Athletics getting over, we head on to the last few days of the Asian Games 2023 with wrestling and archery taking the centre stage.