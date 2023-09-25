Bg

Asian Games

Asian Games Basketball: India defeats Malaysia 20-16 - HIGHLIGHTS

Indian men's team defeated Malaysia 20-16 in the 3*3 basketball event of the 2023 Asian Games.

Asian Games Basketball: India defeats Malaysia 20-16 - HIGHLIGHTS
India ended their campaign at 3rd spot on the FIBA Asia Olympics qualifiers points table behind Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. (BFI)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 25 Sep 2023 7:05 AM GMT

Sahaji Sekhon top-scored as the Indian men's basketball team took down Malaysia 20-16 in their first group game of the Asian Games 2023.

India will face Macau China and China in their next group games.

