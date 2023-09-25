Asian Games
Asian Games Basketball: India defeats Malaysia 20-16 - HIGHLIGHTS
Indian men's team defeated Malaysia 20-16 in the 3*3 basketball event of the 2023 Asian Games.
Sahaji Sekhon top-scored as the Indian men's basketball team took down Malaysia 20-16 in their first group game of the Asian Games 2023.
India will face Macau China and China in their next group games.
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 25 Sep 2023 7:02 AM GMT
- 25 Sep 2023 7:01 AM GMT
Sahaji Sekhon top scored for India.
An all-round performance from the Indian team as they did well to fend off Malaysia.
- 25 Sep 2023 7:00 AM GMT
India wins it 20-16.
A superb win for the Indian team as they defeat Malaysia 20-16 after Malaysia started with the lead.
- 25 Sep 2023 6:55 AM GMT
India maintains the lead.
Indian has displayed some superb basketball with Sekhon making a beautiful assist to Princepal. India leads 17-13.
- 25 Sep 2023 6:50 AM GMT
5' A solid comeback from India.
India has came back in the game and they are leading 13-9 at the moment with Princepal Singh exploiting his height advantage.
- 25 Sep 2023 6:47 AM GMT
4' Malaysia leads 7-6
A tight lead for Malaysia as both team are going neck-to-neck and Malayisa leads by one point.
- 25 Sep 2023 6:33 AM GMT
Indian men's team will take on Malaysia in the 3*3 format and look to start with a win.