Asian Games Badminton LIVE: HS Prannoy wins, PV Sindhu in action- Scores, Results, Updates, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE action as the top Indian shuttlers take the court at the Asian Games 2023.
Asian Games Badminton LIVE: HS Prannoy, PV Sindhu will start their campaign in the singles while Kidambi Srikanth will play in the round of 32.
Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also start their campaign in the women's double.
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
- 3 Oct 2023 3:41 AM GMT
Game 2: PV Sindhu vs Hsu Wen-chi
Back to back nets for Wen.
Sindhu leads 6-3.
- 3 Oct 2023 3:39 AM GMT
Game 2: PV Sindhu vs Hsu Wen-chi
Outside from Wen.
Sindhu leads 4-1 in the second game.
- 3 Oct 2023 3:38 AM GMT
Game 2: PV Sindhu vs Hsu Wen-chi
And we are underway!
Level at 1-1.
- 3 Oct 2023 3:35 AM GMT
Game 1: PV Sindhu vs Hsu Wen-chi
Game point for Sindhu.
And she wraps the first game 21-10.
- 3 Oct 2023 3:30 AM GMT
Game 1: PV Sindhu vs Hsu Wen-chi
Looks like Sindhu wants to wrap up the first set quickly.
She's steamrolling her opponent 15-6.
- 3 Oct 2023 3:28 AM GMT
Game 1: PV Sindhu vs Hsu Wen-chi
Sindhu leads at the break - 11-6.
- 3 Oct 2023 3:26 AM GMT
Game 1: PV Sindhu vs Hsu Wen-chi
Sindhu leads 7-5!
- 3 Oct 2023 2:54 AM GMT
HS Prannoy wins the second game and match!
A cakewalk for the Indian shuttler as he moves to the round of 16.
- 3 Oct 2023 2:43 AM GMT
HS Prannoy wins the first game!
An easy win for the Indian shuttler as he won the first game 21-9. Looks like he has recovered well.
- 3 Oct 2023 2:15 AM GMT
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Asian Games 2023.
HS Prannoy and PV Sindhu start their singles campaign at the Asian Games 2023.