Bg

India at Asian Games

India @ Hangzhou

Gold 10
silver 13
Bronze 13
india
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Asian Games

Asian Games Athletics: Indian quarter-milers eye podium- Results, Updates, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE action from track and field events of the ongoing Asian Games 2023.

Asian Games Athletics: Indian quarter-milers eye podium- Results, Updates, Blog
X

Aishwarya Mishra

By

Pritish Raj

Updated: 30 Sep 2023 12:15 PM GMT

LIVE: Indian quarter-milers Aishwarya Mishra and Md Ajmal will take the field in the final of women's and men's 400m while Swapna Barman will continue her Heptathlon.

Can India win more medals in Athletics today?

Stay tuned for updates.

Live Updates

2023-09-30 11:15:08
Asian GamesAthletics
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X