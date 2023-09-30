Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Asian Games
Asian Games Athletics: Indian quarter-milers eye podium- Results, Updates, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE action from track and field events of the ongoing Asian Games 2023.
LIVE: Indian quarter-milers Aishwarya Mishra and Md Ajmal will take the field in the final of women's and men's 400m while Swapna Barman will continue her Heptathlon.
Can India win more medals in Athletics today?
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
2023-09-30 11:15:08
- 30 Sep 2023 12:12 PM GMT
Aishwarya Mishra continues India's trend of 4th place finishes
Another 4th-placed finish for India. It's been a rather 4th-place campaign for India at these Asian Games.
- 30 Sep 2023 12:09 PM GMT
Heptathlon: Swapna Barman 4th after shot put
Swapna Barman registers a shot put score of 12.27 (6th in shot put) to be ranked 4th overall in heptathlon after three events. She has one more event remaining tonight - the 200m sprint.
- 30 Sep 2023 12:06 PM GMT
Aishwarya Mishra finishes in 4th.
The fourth-place jinx is not leaving the Indian contingent as Aishwarya Mishra clocked 53.50 to finish fourth in the women's 400m.
- 30 Sep 2023 12:01 PM GMT
First Indian in action- Aishwarya Mishra.
Aishwarya is running in the women's 400m final!
