Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Asian Games
Asian Games Squash LIVE: Men vs Kuwait, Women vs Nepal- Scores, Results, Blog
The men's team will take on Kuwait and Women's team will face Nepal in team pool match.
The Indian men's squash team will be aiming to repeat yesterday's results against Kuwait and women's team against Nepal at 7:30 AM IST.
Later today the men's team will face Pakistan at4:30 pm and women's face Macao at 2:30 PM.
Live Updates
2023-09-27 01:42:26
- 27 Sep 2023 3:11 AM GMT
Women's team beats Nepal!
Dipika Pallikal vs Swasthani Shrestha
11-1, 11-3, 11-2
India 3 - 0 Nepal
- 27 Sep 2023 2:47 AM GMT
Women's match 2!
Joshna Chinnappa beats Bipana Bhlon
11-4, 11-2, 11-2
- 27 Sep 2023 2:36 AM GMT
Men's team match 1!
Abhay Singh vs Alramezi Ali (3-0)
11-7, 11-6, 11-6
- 27 Sep 2023 2:28 AM GMT
Women's team match 2!
Joshna Chinappa vs Bipana Bhlon
- 27 Sep 2023 2:27 AM GMT
Anahat Singh wins first match!
Anahat Singh vs Krishna Thapa (3-0)
11-7,11-1,11-2
- 27 Sep 2023 2:03 AM GMT
Match 1!
Anahat Singh vs Krishna Thapa
Abhay Singh vs Alramezi Ali
- 27 Sep 2023 1:55 AM GMT
Playing order!
Men's team- Abhay Singh, Saurav Ghosal, Mahesh Mangaonkar
Women's team- Anahat Singh, Joshna Chinappa, Karthika DP
Next Story