Asian Games Roller Skating: India wins two bronze in speed skating 3000m relays

Indian roller skaters opened the medal account at the Asian Games 2023 with two bronze medals in men's and women's 3000m team relay event on Monday.

The women's team of Sanjana Bathula, Karthika Jagadeeswaran, Heeral Sadhu, and Aarathy Kasturi Raj opened India's account on the ninth day of competitions, finishing with a timing of 4:34.861s.

BRONZE🥉 in Speed Skating! 🇮🇳🔥



A brilliant performance by the women's team of Sanjana Athula, Karthika Jagadeeswaran, Heeral Sadhu and Aarathy Raj Kasturi in Women's 3000m Speed Skating Relay Race sees them bag bronze with a timing of 4:34:861.#AsianGames | #AsianGames2022 pic.twitter.com/SNlbMHIhmG — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) October 2, 2023

The Indian quartet finished behind Chinese Taipei (4:19.447) and South Korea (4:21.146) who won the gold and silver respectively. Iran and Thailand finished fourth and fifth in a five-team field.



The quartet of Aryanpal Singh Ghuman, Anandkumar Velkumar, Siddhant Kamble, and Vikram Ingale sealed a second bronze with a timing of 4:10.128 in the men's team relay.

They also finished behind Chinese Taipei (4:05.692) and South Korea (4:05.702) who won the gold and silver medals respectively.



These are India’s first medals in roller skating at the continental mega event since Guangzhou 2010 Asian Games. Indian roller skaters had won two bronze medals at the Guangzhou 2010 Asian Games in men's free skating and pairs skating events.