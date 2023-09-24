Asian Games
Asian Games Table Tennis LIVE: Indian men's team faces South Korea in quarters - Scores, Updates, Blog
Catch the live updates of the Indian men's table tennis team's quarterfinal tie against South Korea at the Asian Games in Hangzhou.
Indian men's table tennis team will take on South Korea in the quarterfinals of the Asian Games in Hangzhou. The tie will start at 4 PM IST.
The Indian men's team beat Kazakhstan in the quarterfinals earlier today.
In the group stage, India beat Yemen, Singapore and Tajikistan.
Catch the all-action here:
Live Updates
- 24 Sep 2023 11:47 AM GMT
Harmeet vs Jaehyun
Harmeet Desai takes on An Jaehyun in the first match.
In the best of five matches, the team that wins three matches will be declared the winner and advance to the semifinals.
- 24 Sep 2023 10:29 AM GMT
IND vs KOR: Harmeet Desai to play the first match
Harmeet Desai will play LIM Jonghoon in the first match of the quarterfinal tie between India and South Korea.
- 24 Sep 2023 10:28 AM GMT
India takes on mighty South Korea
India is seeded sixth in the Asian Games men's team table tennis event while South Korea is the third seed.
- 24 Sep 2023 10:27 AM GMT
India vs South Korea - Order of play
Harmeet Desai vs Lim Jonghoon
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran vs JANG Woojin
Achanta Sharath Kamal vs OH Junsung
Harmeet Desai vs JANG Woojin
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran vs Lim Jonghoon