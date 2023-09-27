Asian Games 2023: Sangita notches up hat-trick, Indian women's hockey team defeats Singapore 13-0

The Indian women’s hockey team opened its 19th Asian Games campaign in style by defeating Singapore 13-0 in a Pool A match on Wednesday.



India displayed its dominance from the word go, pressing relentlessly and launching consistent attacks against Singapore. India won two early penalty corners and Udita (6’) converted the second one to help the side get a deserving lead early in the game.

Moments later after scoring its first goal, India won a penalty stroke and it capitalised on it through Sushila Chanu (8’), who slotted the ball in the left bottom corner to give her side a 2-0 lead.

The goals kept coming for India as Deepika (11’) converted a penalty corner to extend her team’s lead, following which Navneet Kaur (14’, 14’) scored a brace – one through a penalty corner and the other by smartly dodging the Singapore defenders and goalkeeper to score the first field goal of the match and give India a solid 5-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.

With a massive win in the opening encounter today, girls are all geared for the challenge 💪 @Navneet Kaur talks about today's match and team's approach for the challenges ahead.



The second quarter continued in a similar fashion, with the Indian team maintaining control of the game through ball possession and relentless attacks, which once again paid off as Deep Grace Ekka (17’) and Neha (19’) converted penalty corners with ease, while Sangita Kumari (23’) scored a brilliant field goal as India entered the halftime with a commanding 8-0 lead.



However, heading into the third quarter, Singapore reorganised its defence and did not let India score more than one goal. Yet, in the 35th minute, Salima Tete (35’) netted a field goal to make sure that the third quarter ended with India leading 9-0.

The Indian team showed no signs of slowing down in the final quarter as Sangita Kumari (47’, 53’) netted two goals, while Monika (52’) and Vandana Katariya (56’) scored a goal each to help India register a 13-0 win.

The Indian women's team will next play Malaysia on September 29 at 4 PM Indian Standard Time.