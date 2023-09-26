Asian Games
Asian Games Hockey LIVE: Harmanpreet completes hat-trick, India takes 11-0 lead vs Singapore - Scores, Updates, Blog
Catch the live updates of the Indian men's hockey team's Asian Games match against Singapore from Hangzhou.
The Indian men's hockey team takes on Singapore in its second match at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on Tuesday.
The Indian team, the Asian Champions Trophy gold medallist, got off to a brilliant start to its campaign, having thrashed Uzbekistan 16-0 in its opening game on Sunday.
Catch all the live updates here:
Live Updates
- 26 Sep 2023 2:32 AM GMT
50' Mandeep and Abhishek score, India leads 13-0
Mandeep Singh scores. He finds the smallest of the gaps and sends the ball through to the goal. India takes a 12-0 lead.
Abhishek follows the suit. He also scores from a close range. India takes a 13-0 lead.
- 26 Sep 2023 2:26 AM GMT
48' Penalty corner for India
India earns its 19th PC in the match.
Harmanpreet comes up with a strong drag flick. Gugan saves it and Hardik comes up with a brilliant shot in rebound. But no result. India leads 11-0 against Singapore.
- 26 Sep 2023 2:26 AM GMT
4th quarter begins
India begins the 4th quarter as the dominant side. Brilliant stick work from Sukhjeet but Lalit cannot convert it.
- 26 Sep 2023 2:23 AM GMT
45' End of 3rd quarter, India leads 11-0
Singapore tries to make inroads into the Indian box. Amit intercepts it and breaks into an attack. But no change in the scoreline. India leads 11-0 against Singapore at the end of the third quarter.
- 26 Sep 2023 2:19 AM GMT
43' Goal! Harmanpreet scores his 4th, India leads 11-0
Captain Harmanpreet Singh scores. Hardik comes up with the injection, and Harmanpreet does the job with his trademark drag flick. India takes an 11-0 lead.
- 26 Sep 2023 2:18 AM GMT
42' Gurjant earns a PC
Gurjant earns another PC for India. Harmanpreet takes the drag flick
It is a lightning-quick shot from the Indian captain. He goes straight into the palm of Singapore goalkeeper Gugan. Another PC for India.
India 10-0 Singapore
- 26 Sep 2023 2:14 AM GMT
40' Goal! Harmanpreet Singh completes a hat-trick
Captain Harmanpreet Singh does it again. He scores his third goal in the match. He finds the left corner. Gugan has no chance.
India reaches a double-digit mark as it takes a 10-0 lead over Singapore.
- 26 Sep 2023 2:11 AM GMT
39' Harmanpreet scores, India 9-0 up
Abhishek burst into the Singapore box. He turns and finds the leg of a Singapore player.
Abhishek injects. Harmanpreet Singh comes up with the drag flick and scores. He gets his second goal, and India goes 9-0 up in the match.
- 26 Sep 2023 2:08 AM GMT
37' Shamsher scores, India takes 8-0 lead now
Another goal for India. Shamsher Singh scores. Lalit comes up with the pass. India 8-0 Singapore.
- 26 Sep 2023 2:06 AM GMT
India leads 7-0
Manpreet Singh scores the seventh goal for India.