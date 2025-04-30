Asian Games 2026: Athletes to be housed in a floating Athletes Village

The athletes participating in the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games will be in for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The organisers plan to house the athletes on a luxury cruise ship docked at Nagoya Port, a first-ever floating Athletes’ Village in the Asian Games.

It will be one of those rare occasions where there won’t be a dedicated Games Village.

The 20th edition of the games are to be held at two prefectures in Japan from September 19 to October 4. The floating villages are said to aid the logistics and housing efforts.

So far, India have won 779 medals at the Asian Games since the inaugural edition in 1951. At the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games, India finished with a record haul of 107, including 28 gold.

This will be the third time that Japan will be hosting the Asian Games, first was in Tokyo in 1958 and second in Hiroshima in 1994.

Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) is set to make its debut while cricket has been retained at the quadrennial showpiece. MMA will feature six medal events in its debut and will be classed under combat sports, along with kurash and jujitsu.