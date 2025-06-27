Pro Panja League Season 2 set for Gwalior this august

The Pro Panja League, the World’s premier ArmWrestling competition, is all set to return for its highly anticipated Season 2, starting August 5 in the vibrant city of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

Following the phenomenal success of Season 1, which was broadcast on the Sony Sports Network, the league is now gearing up to take things to the next level.

Season 2 will once again feature top Indian ArmWrestlers who will add further intensity to the already electric competition. Fans can expect returning athletes from Season 1 and exciting new talent looking to make their mark on the Panja table.

Gwalior is known to have a massive fanbase for ArmWrestling as witnessed in 2022 when Pro Panja League hosted Mega Matches at the Gwalior Fort ahead of the inaugural season of the league.

Announcing the league’s return to Gwalior, Pro Panja League co-founder Parvinn Dabass said, “There couldn’t have been a better place for Season 2 than Gwalior. The people here have always given a warm welcome to us and we had an amazing time when we hosted the mega matches a few years ago. The league has grown a lot since then and we can’t wait to come back to Gwalior and witness the exciting ArmWrestling action.”

Preeti Jhangiani, President of the People's ArmWrestling Federation of India, Vice President of the Asian ArmWrestling Federation and the co-founder of the league added, “The response from fans, athletes, and media exceeded all expectations at season 1 and hence we are coming back at an even larger scale for the second season. We are looking forward to touchdown at Gwalior and welcome everyone for what is going to be our biggest-ever event so far. We look forward to seeing the fans at the venue in huge numbers as the sport grows exponentially in India.”

The Pro Panja League will again be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network.