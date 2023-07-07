Youth Archery World C'ships: Indian women archers win compound team titles

Medals galore continued for India at World Youth Archery Championships as the women compound archers won the under-18 and under-21 team titles on Thursday.

In the women's U-18 category, the compound team of Aishwarya Sharma, Aditi Swami, and Ekta Rani defeated their opponents from the USA for their first gold medal of the day.

The women's team bounced back from behind to edge past Olivia Dean, Liko Arreola, and Leann Drake 214-212.

Archery Youth World Championships:



First medal of the day for India as Compound U18 women's team of Ekta Rani, Aishwarya Sharma and Aditi Gopichand Swami win 🥇after defeating USA 214-212 in the final! 🙌🇮🇳#Archery 🏹| 📸: @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/oDjMsmGKev — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 6, 2023

Later in the evening, the U-21 trio of Avneet Kaur, Parneet Kaur, and Pragati prevailed over Mexico's Adriana Castillo, Jimenez Valdez, and Selene Rodriguez 222-214 to complete its dominance.



The Indian team started strong in the finals taking a four-point lead in the first round, and by the halfway mark, the Indian trio extended its lead to 10 points.

Holding on to the lead, the trio clinched the gold medal in the final round with a eight-point lead.

This was India's third gold medal in the competition as the mixed team of Priyansh and Avneet Kaur on Wednesday won gold in the junior mixed team compound event.

In the men's U-18 compound team event, the trio of Manav Jadhao, Pawan Gat, and Ganesh Thirumuru failed to replicate the success of the women's team, settling for silver after losing against Mexico.

The Indian trio fell behind by eight points after the opening round but made a comeback to lead the match 1613-162 at the end of the third round. But the Mexican team came out on top in the last round to win the gold by 216-215.

India also won two bronze medals on Wednesday, with Manav Jadhav and Aishwarya Sharma winning a bronze medal defeating Mexico in the cadet mixed compound event, while Parth and Ridhi won bronze in the junior recurve mixed team.