Archery World Youth C'ships: Sharvari Shende crowned U18 women's recurve world champion

India's Sharvari Shende clinched the U18 women's individual recurve gold medal at the 2025 World Youth Archery Championships Winnipeg, Canada, on Sunday.

Shende fought off a stiff challenge from South Korea's Kim Yewon 6-5 in a hard fought final to be crowned the champion.

The 16-year-old Shende won two of the first three sets and tied the other to go up 4-1 in the final.

However, Kim fought back to win the next two to level the scores and force a shoot-off.

The South Korean archer faltered in the shoot-off, scoring a nine. With the pressure firmly on her now to close off the match, Shende hit 10 to win a thrilling final.





#News | Sharvari Shende is an U18 World Champion🇮🇳😍



Shende beats Kim Yewon of South Korea 6-5 in the women's individual recurve final at the World Youth Archery C'hips to win gold👏🥇#Archery pic.twitter.com/b8rvrTlIKt — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 24, 2025





Shende is the second Indian woman to win a gold medal at the ongoing 2025 World Youth Archery Championships.

Earlier on Saturday, Chikitha Taniparthi had clinched the women's compound individual gold in the U21 category.

https://thebridge.in/archery/chikitha-first-indian-female-compound-junior-world-champion-54309