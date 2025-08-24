Archery
Archery World Youth C'ships: Sharvari Shende crowned U18 women's recurve world champion
Sharvari Shende beat South Korea in a shoot-off.
India's Sharvari Shende clinched the U18 women's individual recurve gold medal at the 2025 World Youth Archery Championships Winnipeg, Canada, on Sunday.
Shende fought off a stiff challenge from South Korea's Kim Yewon 6-5 in a hard fought final to be crowned the champion.
The 16-year-old Shende won two of the first three sets and tied the other to go up 4-1 in the final.
However, Kim fought back to win the next two to level the scores and force a shoot-off.
The South Korean archer faltered in the shoot-off, scoring a nine. With the pressure firmly on her now to close off the match, Shende hit 10 to win a thrilling final.
Shende is the second Indian woman to win a gold medal at the ongoing 2025 World Youth Archery Championships.
Earlier on Saturday, Chikitha Taniparthi had clinched the women's compound individual gold in the U21 category.
