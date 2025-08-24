Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Archery World Youth C'ships: Sharvari Shende crowned U18 women's recurve world champion

Sharvari Shende beat South Korea in a shoot-off.

Sharvari Shende was crowned the U18 womens recurve world champion
Sharvari Shende was crowned the U18 women's recurve world champion (Photo credit: World Archery)

The Bridge Desk

Published: 24 Aug 2025 5:17 PM GMT

India's Sharvari Shende clinched the U18 women's individual recurve gold medal at the 2025 World Youth Archery Championships Winnipeg, Canada, on Sunday.

Shende fought off a stiff challenge from South Korea's Kim Yewon 6-5 in a hard fought final to be crowned the champion.

The 16-year-old Shende won two of the first three sets and tied the other to go up 4-1 in the final.

However, Kim fought back to win the next two to level the scores and force a shoot-off.

The South Korean archer faltered in the shoot-off, scoring a nine. With the pressure firmly on her now to close off the match, Shende hit 10 to win a thrilling final.



Shende is the second Indian woman to win a gold medal at the ongoing 2025 World Youth Archery Championships.

Earlier on Saturday, Chikitha Taniparthi had clinched the women's compound individual gold in the U21 category.

