World Archery Youth C’ships 2025: Indian men's compound teams win two golds

The Indian compound men’s U-21 team clinched their first-ever Junior World title at the 2025 World Archery Youth Championships in Winnipeg, Canada, on Saturday.

The Indian trio of Kushal Dalal, Mihir Apar, and Ganesh Mani Ratnam defeated Germany in a shootoff after the scores were tied at 233 each in the gold medal match.

In another celebratory moment for the Indian archers, the compound men’s U18 team of Mohit Dagar, Yogesh Joshi, and Devansh Singh also became the Cadet World Champions after defeating the USA 224-222 in the final.

On the other hand, the Indian women's recurve U18 team of Gatha Khadke, Jiana Kumar, and Sharvari Shende clinched the cadet bronze medal with a 6-0 win over the USA in the bronze medal match.

In the mixed team events, the Indian U18 compound team will be fighting for the gold medal against the USA, whereas the U18 recurve mixed team will compete in the bronze medal match against Chinese Taipei.

A mixed day in individual events

Apart from the team events, Indian archers also competed in the Individual elimination rounds, with several advancing to the semifinals, while others faced an early exit from the competition.

In the U18 compound category, Yogesh Joshi will take on Hector McNeilly of New Zealand in the semifinal, whereas in an all-India semifinal, Prithika Pradeep will face Surya Hamsini Madala for a place in the final.

Meanwhile, Chikitha Taniparthi is up against Paula Diaz Morillas of Mexico in the U21 compound women's semifinal.

Additionally, Sharvari Somnath Shende is the lone Indian to reach the final four across any of the four recurve events and will face Korea’s Kim Minjeong in the recurve women’s U18 semifinal on Sunday.