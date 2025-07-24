World University Games: Indian men's compound team reaches final

Indian compound archers continued their dominant performance and secured two more medal matches, including a men's team final, at the 2025 World University Games in Essen, Germany, on Thursday.

The Indian men's compound team of Kushal Dalal, Sahil Jadhav, and Hritik Sharma registered a solid 235-233 win against Chinese Taipei in the semi-finals to confirm a medal from the Games.

Kushal and Sahil will also face off in the individual semifinal matchup on Saturday, marking their second appearance in the finals at this event in Germany.

On the other hand, the women's team, led by Individual semi-finalist Parnet Kaur, Avneet Kaur, and Madhura Dhamangaonkar, will now fight for a bronze medal after losing the semifinal match to the USA.

Meanwhile, the poor performance in the recurve category continued as both the men's and women's Indian recurve teams were not able to breach the quarterfinal mark of the competition.

Both the recurve teams bowed down to Chinese Taipei in their respective quarterfinals, doubling up their disappointment from the Individual event, where none of the archers reached the pre-quarterfinals.

Multiple Finals in Athletics

The Indian athletics contingent had a disappointing campaign so far at this event, with the star players like Ancy Sojan, Jeswin Aldrin failing to win a medal, but still, there were a few positive results on Thursday.

Long-distance runners Kiran Matre and Seema qualified in the 5000m finals with a top-three finish in their respective heats. On the other hand, javelin thrower Sahil Silwal also booked his spot in the final despite a below-par throw of 71.60m.

One of the biggest positives of the day came in the 4*400m mixed team event as the Indian team of Jerome, Rupal, Vishal TK, and Devyaniba reached the final with a solid time of 3:19.21s.