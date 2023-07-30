World University Games: Medals galore for India as archers win four medal

Indian archers and shooters combined for a total of seven medals on the second day of the ongoing World University Games in Chengdu, China on Sunday.

The compound mixed archery team of Aman Saini and Pragati clinch a gold medal, India's fourth in the event. Aman and Pragati put up a brilliant show in the final to win the yellow metal, beating their rivals 157-156 in a thrilling summit clash.

Shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh won a second gold medal for India after dominating a very strong field of shooters in the men's 50m rifle 3P event. He scored a total of 461.7 points to cap off a brilliant day for the Indian contingent.

This was the second medal for Aishwary as he along with Sartaj Singh and Surya Pratap won the bronze medal in the 50m rifle team event.

India is currently placed fourth in the medal standings with 11 medals including five gold, two silver, and four bronze.

The Indians won three more medals in archery in men's and women's compound team events.

While the men's compound team of Sangampreet Bisla, Aman Saini, and Rishabh Yadav won a bronze with a score of 229-225 against Korean opponents, the women's compound trio of Purvasha, Pragati, and Avneet lost 224-229 to Korea in the final to settle for the silver.



In Recurve women's team event, Reeta Sawaiyan, Sangeeta, and Tanisha Verma won the bronze medal.

The second silver of the day came as the trio of Vijayveer, Udayveer Sidhu and Adarsh Singh won a silver in the 25m rapid-fire pistol team event with a cumulative score of 1729.

India has already surpassed their best performance of five medals in Gwangju, China in the 2015 World University Games.