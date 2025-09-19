Archery Premier League to feature world No.1s Mike Schloesser, Andrea, and Brady Ellison

The Archery Association of India officially launched the inaugural edition of the Archery Premier League at a grand event in New Delhi on Thursday.

36 Indians and 12 foreign archers were picked in the draft as all six teams formed competitive squads for the first season.

Multiple world champions like Mike Schloesser, Andrea Becerra, and Olympic medalists will be featuring at the inaugural edition of these Championships

The first season of the Archery Premier League will take place between October 2nd and October 12th at the Yamuna Sports Complex in New Delhi..

The franchises - Prithviraj Yodhas (New Delhi), Mighty Marathas (Maharashtra), Kakatiya Knights (Telangana), Rajputana Royals (Rajasthan), Chero Archers (Jharkhand), and Chola Chiefs (Tamil Nadu) – stacked up their squads for the upcoming season with stellar line-ups in a thrilling draft that saw several twists and turns.

The athletes were drafted across eight rounds, comprising three compound and three recurve archers each. To maintain fairness, the sequence of picking an athlete by a franchise was decided by a random draw across all eight rounds.

Full squads for the Archery Premier League franchises:

Prthviraj Yodhas (Delhi):

The team for Delhi picked star Abhishek Verma, World No. 10, along with World No. 1 Compound Women's archer Andrea Becerra.

Recurve Men: Matias Grande (World No. 6), Krish Kumar (AAI Rank 9)

Recurve Women: Gatha Anandrao (AAI Rank 3), Sharvari Somnath (AAI Rank 4)

Compound Men: Abhishek Verma (World No. 10), Priyansh (World No. 15)

Compound Women: Andrea Becerra (World No. 1), Pranjal Salve (AAI Rank 9)

Mighty Marathas (Maharashtra):

World No. 1 Mike Schloesser, who was part of the Compound Mixed Team that won the Gold medal at the 2025 World Archery Championships, has been picked by the franchise, along with dual-Olympic medalist Alejandra Valencia.

Along with Indian Olympian Dhiraj, Marathas have formulated a solid squad. Aman Saini, selected by the franchise, was also part of the Compound Men Team that won a Gold medal at the recently concluded 2025 World Archery Championships in Gwangju.

Recurve Men: Bommadevara Dhiraj (World No. 14), Mrinal Chauhan (AAI Rank 7)

Recurve Women: Alejandra Valencia (World No. 3), Bhajan Kaur (AAI Rank 6)

Compound Men: Mike Schloesser (World No. 1), Aman Saini (AAI Rank 1)

Compound Women: Parneet Kaur (World No. 17), Madhura D (AAI Rank 8)

Kakatiya Knights (Telangana):

Knights bolstered their squads with multiple world medalist Jyothi Surekha and Olympian Elia Canales, who was part of the Recurve Mixed Team that won the Gold medal at the 2025 World Archery Championships in Gwangju.

Recurve Men: Neeraj Chauhan (AAI Rank 2), Rohit Kumar (AAI Rank 6)

Recurve Women: Elia Canales (World No. 10), Tisha Punia (AAI Rank 8)

Compound Men: Nico Wiener (World No. 3), Jignas (AAI Rank 8)

Compound Women: Jyothi Surekha (World No. 3), Avneet Kaur (AAI Rank 5)

Rajputana Royals (Rajasthan):

With Tokyo Olympics Gold medalist Mete Gazoz and World No. 2 Ella Gibson amid their ranks, the Royals have formed a stellar squad. Prathamesh Fuge, selected by Rajputana, was also part of the Compound Men Team that won a Gold medal at the recently-concluded 2025 World Championships.

Recurve Men: Mete Gazoz (World No. 7), Sachin Gupta (AAI Rank 8)

Recurve Women: Ankita Bhakat (AAI Rank 2), Basanti Mahato (AAI Rank 5)

Compound Men: Prathamesh Fuge (World No. 11), Ojas Pravin (AAI Rank 5)

Compound Women: Ella Gibson (World No. 2), Swati Dudhwal (AAI Rank 7)

Chero Archers (Jharkhand):

Chero Archers picked veteran Olympian Atanu Das and further bolstered their recurve line-up with German Olympian archer and World Medalist Katharina Bauer. They were also able to get hold of Mathias Fullerton, who won the Silver medal at the Men's Compound event at the World Archery Championships 2025.

Recurve Men: Rahul (AAI Rank 3), Atanu Das (AAI Rank 5)

Recurve Women: Katharina Bauer (World No. 9), Kumkum Mohod (AAI Rank 7)

Compound Men: Mathias Fullerton (World No. 2), Sahil Rajesh (AAI Rank 6)

Compound Women: Prithika Pradeep (AAI Rank 3), Madala Hamsini (AAI Rank 6)

Chola Chiefs (Tamil Nadu):

Chola Chiefs were able to pick five-time Olympic medallist USA's Brady Ellison, along with Indian Olympians Tarundeep Rai and Deepika Kumari.

They also picked Rishabh Yadav, who was also part of the Compound Men Team that won a Gold medal at the 2025 World Archery Championships.

Recurve Men: Brady Ellison (World No. 1), Tarundeep Rai (AAI Rank 4)

Recurve Women: Deepika Kumari (World No. 3), Anshika Kumari (AAI Rank 9)

Compound Men: Rishabh Yadav (World No. 9), Pulkit (AAI Rank 9)

Compound Women: Meeri-Marita Paas (World No. 5), Taniparthi Chikitha (AAI Rank 4)





After the completion of the draft, the AAI officials also launched the official anthem of the league along with a dynamic visual package, and also announced popular Indian actor and filmmaker Mr Ram Charan as the brand ambassador.

President of the Archery Association of India, Arjun Munda, said,

“The launch of the Archery Premier League is a watershed moment for the sport in the country. Through this league, we wish to expand our reach across India, including rural and tribal regions. We are confident our archers will gain tremendous exposure through the league, which will prepare them for future events. In 2023 and 2024, India finished in second position in World Rankings, and now our goal is to move towards the first position.”

Secretary General, Archery Association of India, Virendra Sachdeva said,

“We are elated to see that all the franchises are well-balanced and are quite happy with their squads. We are emotionally attached to the sport, as it is associated with our historical and cultural roots. It took us many years to fulfil our vision for the league, and we hope now that the league propels us to greater achievements, including Olympic medals.”

Anil Kamineni, Director of Archery Premier League, further added,

"With support from World Archery, we were able to bring the world's top archers to compete alongside our top archers in India. The league will have a spectacular opening on Dussehra Day, October 2nd, with Brand Ambassador Shri Ram Charan at Ram Leela Grounds in Delhi, and it will be a great way to showcase and increase the sport’s popularity."