World Games 2025: Abhishek-Madhura reach compound mixed team quarterfinals

Indian compound archers had a solid start to their campaign at the World Games 2025, claiming a top seed in the mixed team event and confirming their place in the quarterfinals in Chengdu, China, on Thursday.

The duo of Abhishek Verma and Madhura Dhamangaonkar shot a combined total of 1415 in the ranking round to top the mixed team compound event, ahead of the USA by just 1 point.

Abhishek, who is the reigning mixed team bronze medalist, will be aiming to better the colour of his medal in the knockout round tomorrow, starting with the quarterfinals against South Korea.

Abhishek and Madhura had good results in the individual ranking rounds as well, with the former earning a 5th seed with a score of 710, while Madhura shot 705 to finish 3rd in the women's Individual ranking round.

They will be joined by three other Indians, Rishabh Yadav (10th-707), Rakesh Kumar (19th-699), and Parneet Kaur (12th-695) in the individual knockout rounds on Saturday.

The Paralympic medalist Rakesh Kumar is the only para-archer for India at these Games, and he had a brilliant start to his first able-bodied tournament, earning a top-20 finish in the ranking round.